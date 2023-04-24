NASCAR Will Inspect Kyle Larson, Ryan Preece Cars After Violent Wreck During GEICO 500

Following the absolutely huge wreck that Kyle Larson and Ryan Preece were involved in, NASCAR is going to inspect both cars. This was a situation that neither driver could avoid. In the aftermath of a wreck, Larson was a sitting duck and Preece was still moving at pretty much regular race speed.

After the race was over, NASCAR announced they would take the No. 5 car of Kyle Larson. It wasn’t for performance inspection, but safety inspection. Seeing a wreck like that happen is rare. So, NASCAR will try to figure out how the cars responded and what can be done to better protect drivers, according to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports.

Larson car being taken because of the damage in the wreck to see how it reacted. https://t.co/6RscVkIpxC — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 24, 2023

NASCAR then asked the Stewart-Haas Racing team if they could also inspect the No. 41 which drove head-on into the passenger side of Larson’s car.

NASCAR has asked, and received from SHR, the Ryan Preece car from yesterday. It will help them when analyzing the damage to the Kyle Larson car at the R&D Center. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 24, 2023

One worry that fans and likely NASCAR had after the issue was a bar breaking off of the frame of the car. Those frames are meant to bend, not break. However, a weld broke and there needs to be an understanding of how that happened. Was it the frame that was messed up or was it how rigid the front end of these Next Gen cars are? Hopefully, the R&D Center can find that out.

Kyle Larson Took Massive Hit

If Blaine Perkins hadn’t flipped over six times and shredded his car apart, Kyle Larson would have the biggest hit of the weekend. When Preece came in, he was not aware Larson was going to slip back up after going down the track. So, he drove through the mess and tried to make it work.

It is amazing that both drivers walked away from this. Preece was almost a ragdoll in his car, I can’t imagine what Larson’s experience was like in the car.

A HUGE hit for Ryan Preece and Kyle Larson. https://t.co/UanMabB0UP pic.twitter.com/iktuxG84or — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 23, 2023

Hopefully, NASCAR can figure out something they didn’t know about these cars before. Kyle Larson and Ryan Preece probably have a claim to the hardest hit taken in these new cars. Those folks at the R&D Center are going to analyze these cars. They’re smart and will try to figure out how to make them safer.

After seeing a wild wreck like that, the Talladega crowd was in shock. They were more than happy to hear that the drivers made it through the infield care center.