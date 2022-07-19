NASCAR Will Not Return to Road America in 2023

With the announcement of the Chicago street race in 2023, NASCAR will not return to Road America next season. That’s a big bummer to many fans who love the road course in Wisconsin. I’m sure that Tyler Reddick will be a little disappointed that he won’t be able to defend his first career Cup Series win there in 2023. Still, with change comes more change and that’s what we’re getting with NASCAR here.

The news was leaked a little early, prior to the Tuesday afternoon announcement.

.@RoadAmerica is expected to lose its NASCAR Cup Series race slot for 2023 as part of the move to add @NASCARChicago, per sources. pic.twitter.com/32um00OQDx — Adam Stern (@A_S12) July 19, 2022

Ben Kennedy, who is Senior VP of Racing Development and Strategy talked about the decision.

“So, Road America will not be on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2023,” Kennedy explained to the media. “We’ve had some great racing there in the past couple of years with the Cup Series. I think we’ve seen some really exciting finishes, Tyler Reddick going to victory lane just recently.

“A great turnout for our fans as well. Unfortunately, we won’t be back, but I’ve had a long-standing relationship with them. So, just because we’re not going back doesn’t mean we’re not going to go back there in the future.”

Reactions to Road America Decision

Of course, folks are quick to react. The Road America decision is a tough one. Especially after the great racing we saw this year. Watching Reddick take his first checkered flag in the manner that he did was impressive and a whole lot of fun. Not to mention there was a great crowd throughout the weekend.

I hope The Chicago Street Course event does succeed but I hate that Road America will be off the schedule #NASCAR — Daniel Kriete (@DanielKriete4) July 19, 2022

There are fans that are being pulled in two different directions as well. Chicago – good. Also, no Road America – bad. It’s a shame one had to be given up for the other.

I can be excited about a Chicago Street and also hate that Road America is apparently going away. I’m allowed to think two things at the same time. #NASCAR — Matthew Burroughs (@MJBurroughs) July 19, 2022

And here, we have the optimist’s take. It’s worth keeping in mind that Road America hosts tons of events. Also, there’s the Xfinity and Truck Series.

The great thing about Road America is that Road America isn’t just dependent on NASCAR. Its not going anywhere. Should NASCAR want to go back in three years, they can do so. It’s also not like Xfinity is going to the street course as well. It will be okay. — Phil Spain (@philenespanol) July 19, 2022

Where do you fall on the spectrum, Outsiders? It’s tough to pick a side, personally. That Road America race was so good. But, there’s been a lot of great racing on road courses this season.

Think about it, Ross Chastain’s bump and run at COTA. Daniel Suárez taking the checkered flag in convincing fashion in Sonoma. Arguably, the Road America race might have been third on that list. Although, there will be many different opinions out there.

NASCAR Chicago, Coming in 2023

July 2, 2023, is the day. The NASCAR Cup Series will make history with its very first street course start ever. The race will be interesting, regardless of what happens. A brand new track with cars that have never driven on the streets. It’s the level of entertainment and sports that NASCAR promises to bring with its product.

While there will be naysayers, NASCAR has done well in the last year with changes and new ideas. Next Gen cars, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and the L.A. Coliseum race all come to mind.