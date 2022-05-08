NASCAR: William Byron Calls Joey Logano a Moron After Last Lap Bump at Darlington

Driving gets nasty sometimes. After the NASCAR race today William Byron called out Joey Logano for his late move at Darlington. That’s just how racing is sometimes. You get bumped out of the way as the other guy races to the finish line. However, this might be something to keep an eye on. I’m not sure that the 22 and 24 cars are going to get along for the rest of the year.

Heading into the day, Logano had no wins on the year, but three top-5 finishes and some solid driving had him 9th in the points standings. Of course, Byron has two wins and four top-5 finishes. He was looking for the third to take the outright lead in wins.

This is how he feels after not having a chance to race for the win in the last lap.

"[Joey Logano]'s just a moron … He didn't even make it a contest."- William Byron pic.twitter.com/88WPpLBdTW — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 8, 2022

“No, we were really close off of two and I think it spooked him,” Byron said about any prior incident with Logano. “Got tight, got him against the wall and I took the lead. He’s just an idiot. He does this stuff all the time, I’ve seen it with other guys. He drove in there 10 mph too fast, and with these Next Gen cars he slammed me so hard it knocked the whole right side off the car and no way to make the corner.”

Did Joey Logano Get Revenge on William Byron at Darlington?

Here are the comments Joey Logano made after knocking William Byron out at Darlington for the win.

"You're not gonna put me in the wall and not get anything back. That's how that works."- Joey Logano on his bump to get by William Byron at Darlington pic.twitter.com/9S1ubCpRHV — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 8, 2022

Caution for other drivers… if you make contact with Logano in the future, make sure he can’t come back and knock you out of the lead to win. Sliced Bread just has too much experience at this point and too much talent to be fooling around at the end of a race. That’s racing.

Already this year we have seen some tough bumps. We had a wild finish to the COTA race earlier this season. Ross Chastain took out his competition with a retaliatory bump, one that was clearly justifiable, and took his first win. Then, Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe got caught up in some bumping at the dirt race in Bristol. Where this ranks on the list of bumps and “cheap” moves this season…it is hard to tell.

William Byron and Joey Logano went at it in Darlington. I wouldn’t expect these two drivers to give up on this little newfound rivalry any time soon. If we see these two together at Kansas next week and it’s coming down to the last few laps, should we expect something to happen? Sometimes drivers have quick memories, other times grudges go on for weeks.