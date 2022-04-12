NASCAR: William Byron Details What Martinsville Win Means For His Family

This past weekend’s NASCAR victory in Martinsville was a big one for William Byron. It meant a lot to his family as well. Dana Byron, the mother of the talented driver, shared some of those connections recently. After the race, the No. 24 driver mentioned that it was special to have his mom there to witness the win after health issues that she has been battling.

However, it goes further back, back when the 24-year-old was just in grade school and about to witness his first NASCAR race in person. Those moments are special. It is something you will remember for the rest of your life. And, it is what likely inspired Byron to explore iRacing and then the real deal.

It wasn’t just the personal connection that made the win so sweet on Saturday. Dana was diagnosed with MALT lymphoma, a rare, but treatable tumor on her brain. The diagnosis was a year ago at the Martinsville spring meet. Crossing the finish line for the checkered flag while his mom watched on made the entire thing come full circle.

“It all seemed OK, but they were like, yeah, there’s this mass in her brain, we’re not sure what it is,” William Byron explained. “My heart just stopped. I was just like, man, I couldn’t deal with the emotion of that. It was hard to process. I’d say the next few days after that I didn’t think about racing at all. It was all about what was going on.”

A year ago. Just one change in the calendar, things were looking so bleak for Byron and his family. However, a year later, in April 2022, things are looking up. Mom is cancer-free, and William won the Truck and Cup Series races in Martinsville.

William Byron Opens Up About Being on the ‘Bright Side’

You could tell that this was a big win for William Byron. He was energized when he finished the race and afterward while talking about his family, you could feel the emotion and passion in his voice. Racing for something more than himself, Byron had a dominant evening in Martinsville, leading for a career-high in laps, and showing he can close out a short track race with the best of them.

“As we got on the other side of that, there was a lot of bright side. Great to have her here and have them here and just see how things have progressed in a year,” he said after the race. “It’s been amazing. Definitely makes you count your blessings and be thankful for everything, and nothing more special than tonight to kind of cap it all off a year later on the same weekend. Pretty special, and yeah, pretty cool.”

Congrats to Byron and his family on the win, the good medical news, and more. The 24 is going to be a front runner all year, so keep your eyes out.