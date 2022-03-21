NASCAR: William Byron Gets the Crowd Going at Atlanta Motor Speedway After Second Win in Two Days

NASCAR race winner William Byron got the Atlanta Motor Speedway crowd going after his second win in two days.

The 24-year-old did a celebratory burnout before talking to the fans after his second win in two days.

NASCAR.com reported that Byron led the final ten circuits after a caution on Lap 307 of the 325-lap race. After starting the day in twelfth, he raced Aric Almirola set up a short sprint to the finish. Earlier, he overtook Bubba Wallace for the lead.

“It was so cool,” Byron said. “I think fans saw a heckuva race. It was certainly long from my seat.”

NASCAR driver William Byron thanked the fans for coming out to see his Atlanta win. He also talked about his late-model win from the previous night.

“It was a lot of fun,” Byron said.

A few Liberty fans came out on Twitter to congratulate Byron on the Atlanta win too. The Virginia University is a sponsor of Byron’s car, and the driver also attends the school.

Byron’s Second Win in Two Days Was Fun For Him, Atlanta Crowd

It was a busy weekend for the North Carolina native. On Saturday, Byron qualified for the Cup race. After finishing qualifying, he raced to Hickory, N.C. to do some late model racing.

Maybe Saturday was a precursor to the fun Byron would have on Sunday afternoon. Byron drove Donnie Wilson’s No. 24 super late model to victory in the second of two Easter Bunny 150s.

The Charlotte native used to race at Hickory and ended a long racing drought at the historic track.

Last month, the NASCAR driver won the 2022 Clyde Hart Memorial Super Late Model 100 in Florida. He competed at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway during the fourth night of the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing.

Clint Bowyer Enjoyed Byron Win, Thrilling Race

You have to wonder if Clint Bowyer’s happy that his comment became bulletin board material for Hendrick Motorsports. This, of course, after Byron’s Atlanta hard-earned victory.

Bowyer didn’t respond on Twitter about the Hendrick driver winning, other than saying he liked the race.

It sure had to feel strange sitting next to Jeff Gordon in the booth. Gordon probably heard about Bowyer taking his shot at the team during his “NASCAR Race Hub” appearance.

When one fan Tweeted at him about the Atlanta race being a great race and wanting 400 miles next time. The former racer-turned-broadcaster responded with “Agreed.”

Later, another NASCAR fan teased Bowyer, saying he couldn’t believe the broadcaster said the AMS updates helped the race.

“Go lay down!” Bowyer said in a self-censored tone. “It’s been damn near 20 yrs since this place has produced edge-of-your-seat racing. It delivered that in all three divisions this weekend with new configuration. I’ve been on both sides, driving and in booth. If you don’t believe me, look at stats!”