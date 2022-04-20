NASCAR: William Byron to Race at Darlington in Jeff Gordon’s Iconic Paint Scheme for the 24 Team

When Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron lines up for the NASCAR Throwback in Darlington he’s gonna be hot like fire. At least, his paint scheme is going to be. 2000s race fans rejoice, that old Jeff Gordon red flame scheme is coming back to the No. 24. While DuPont won’t be written across the hood and the sides of the car, this will be a welcomed moment.

Byron, although young, remember the No. 24 and the paint scheme driving in the 2007 season. Everyone is all in on this throwback scheme and Axalta Racing put up a great video and Byron chimed in on his feelings.

“This paint scheme was special for me as a Hendrick fan,” Byron said on Twitter. “I saw Jeff win races in person that year and it fueled my passion for racing. Can’t wait to race it myself this year with the 24 team!”

Gordon and his accomplishments are such a big part of NASCAR history. This Outsider writer was a massive Gordon fan growing up. Each scheme he had was exciting and memorable. From the rainbow to the flames that William Byron is going to rep at Darlington, and even some of those old Pepsi schemes. Goodyear is back to sponsor the NASCAR Throwback race in Darlington this year. It should be a great race and some great fun.

What a better time to debut such an iconic scheme for Byron as well. The 24-year-old driver is having quite the season. He is the only driver with two wins on the year and he has four total top-5 finishes to his name in 2022 as well.

The Darlington race is a little ways away still. However, there have been other throwbacks thrown out there including for Josh Berry with a Dale Jr. scheme.

William Byron Has Darlington Scheme, Focusing on Talladega Next

While William Byron has his Darlington scheme picked out, it won’t be the first time he’s had flames on his car. The driver has also repped his alma mater Liberty University with some white flames on blue. The throwback will pop a bit more on TV and will have race fans thinking of the good ole days.

Byron has wins at Atlanta and Martinsville. His season is going great. The next challenge will be racing well on the Superspeedway. To start the year, Daytona introduced us to the Next Gen cars. Byron finished down in 38th on a DNF. He’s going to hope for a much better result when Talladega comes up this Sunday.

If I’m Byron and his team, I’m thinking about how many wins I can rack up before the year ends. This could be a very special year for the driver and he shouldn’t be counted out of the regular series title or the postseason championship either. That 24 likes to take checkered flags. How many more will it grab this year?