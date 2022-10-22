NASCAR: William Byron Takes Pole Position For Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

When the Dixie Vodka 400 goes green on Sunday, it will be William Byron that is on the pole at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This is actually the first pole of the 2022 NASCAR season for the Hendrick Motorsports driver. Byron has eight poles to his name in his Cup Series career.

William Byron was able to beat out Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, and the replacement in the No. 45 – John Hunter Nemechek. The 23XI replacement drivers performed very well with Nemechek and Gibbs grabbing spots in the top five in qualifying.

William Byron Takes Pole

This was a fast and competitive qualifying session. The drivers were separated by tenths of a second. William Byron was able to edge out Bell, who himself was just barely ahead of Elliott. With some fast times under their belt today, these teams are hoping to put together strong performances in the race on Sunday.

Those top three drivers are all vying for a spot in the Championship 4. Bell has a bit more work to do than his competitors to make the next round. Byron and the rest of the drivers near the front will try to use their strong positioning, in the beginning, to grab points and set them up for success later on.

When Sunday comes around we will have a better idea of which drivers are grabbing points and which are going for a checkered flag. Different strategies could lead to all kinds of results. What we do know is that the playoff picture will be more clear after the Dixie Vodka 400.

Favorites for Miami

Heading into Homestead-Miami on Sunday, there are a number of favorites that could win the race. Tyler Reddick is the favorite at 7-1 odds. He has already played the spoiler once this postseason. Could he do it again at a track that’s tough on tires like Texas? William Byron is not among the top favorites.

Then there is Denny Hamlin who has had a lot of success at this venue. He didn’t perform as well in qualifying as he would have hoped, but he will still have a chance to win it all on Sunday. Hamlin has been the most consistent driver in the playoffs and will likely continue that streak.

William Byron will do his best to go flag to flag and win this race from the pole.