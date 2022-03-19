NASCAR: William Byron Talks Running Late Model Tracks Ahead of Return To Hickory Motor Speedway

Sure, NASCAR driver William Byron will have his eyes on the big prize during Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. But he’s also looking toward late model tracks. See, he loves a lot of different styles of racing. The mere fact that he seems to get a kick out of racing at Hickory Motor Speedway is worth noting. Byron talked about how much he’s enjoyed being in the world of Late Model tracks recently.

After seven years, @WilliamByron returns to Hickory Motor Speedway for the Easter Bunny 150 today at 4 p.m. ET.



Click the link below to get your viewing pass.@RacingAmerica | https://t.co/nMSRXUzafT pic.twitter.com/OPKx5Oj4eK — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) March 19, 2022

NASCAR Driver William Byron Loves Some Action In The Late Models

“I guess I really have enjoyed running Late Models this year,” Byron said. “So I’ve tried to do more of the bigger races and try to get, you know, an experience for all these different series that I am doing.

Made it here from @amsupdates for the heat races. We’ll line up 7th for the feature tonight. 150 laps. This is going to be fun! @hickoryspeedway @PASSSLM14 🐰 pic.twitter.com/Bbz2iafoCe — William Byron (@WilliamByron) March 19, 2022

“So, the series I ran down in New Smyrna was more CRA and Midwestern,” the NASCAR driver said. “And this’ll be the PASS Series, which is a little bit different rules than what I ran there. It’s kinda cool to run different tracks, too. You know, like New Smyrna is so different than Hickory and Hickory is gonna be a lot different than Berlin and some of those places.

“I think it’s fun to kind of experience all the different tracks,” Byron said. “The Late-Model takes me five or 10 just to kind of get a feel for it.

Byron Notes That Super Late Model Cars Do Vibrate A Lot

“It takes me honestly a long run to figure out what I need in the car but yeah, it takes a little bit,” he said. “A little bit more than the Cup car. A Super Late Model also vibrates a lot more so, you know, the way you sense everything is a little different than the Cup Car. That’s what I like. Kind of adapting to it and, you know, doing something different.”

By the way, Byron is going to be part of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday. He’s starting in the No. 12 position behind pole-sitter Chase Briscoe. Look for him to make a strong run at Atlanta Motor Speedway for Hendrick Motorsports. Byron is part of a team that includes Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, and Kyle Larson. Talk about a pretty solid lineup right there.

As you can see above, Byron already is getting ready for his run at Hickory. It should be one whale of a race and keeps him focused on driving. It’s obvious from listening to him how much he does love the sport. Driving the Late Models and then going to drive in the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday shows a lot of passion and dedication.