NASCAR: William Byron, Ty Gibbs Levied Hefty Fines for Violating Code of Conduct

NASCAR announced Tuesday that Cup Series drivers William Byron and Ty Gibbs have been fined for violating the sport’s code of conduct in separate incidents in Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Byron was hit with a 25-point penalty in both driver and team owner standings and a $50,000 fine for bumping Denny Hamlin out of position during a caution in the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

The penalty weighs heavy, as Byron now sits 10th in the playoff standings. Byron sat 3rd with a 17-point cushion before the penalty. He’s now eight points below the elimination line with two races remaining in the Round of 12.

Gibbs, taking part in his 10th Cup Series race filling in for the injured Kurt Busch, was fined $75,000 for his actions on pit road. Gibbs steered his No. 23 Toyota Camry into the No. 42 Petty GMS Chevrolet of Ty Dillon on pit road. The contact came as pit-crew personnel and NASCAR officials were working on a nearby stall. Since Gibbs does not collect Cup Series points, he was not issued a points penalty. The No. 23 team, however, was handed a 25-point deduction.

Gibbs issued an apology for the incident on Twitter.

Denny Hamlin Puts William Byron on His List

By the way Byron tells it, Hamlin ran him up the track. From Hamlin’s perspective, the two didn’t touch and these young guys like racing physical, so what’s the issue?

"I'll give him the penalty if he comes back to me."- Denny Hamlin after contact with William Byron costs him spots under caution in Texas. pic.twitter.com/Hc6MNkII86 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) September 26, 2022

Byron said he would talk to Hamlin about things, but the No. 11 driver isn’t interested. He’s heard the same story from a number of drivers.

“I guess we can just wreck each other under caution,” Hamlin said. “I tried to wreck him but, yeah I guess um . . . but I don’t think we touch, I gotta look but don’t think we touched, but obviously, he sent us through the infield under caution.”

Hamlin continued and said that Byron is going on the list.

“I mean, you know, I keep hearing these guys but I just, I’ll just add it to the list of guys when I get a chance, they’re gonna get it,” Hamlin said. “It all works itself out, we’ll be racing at some point and he’ll lose a lot of spots because he’s racing me.”

According to Byron, Hamlin was racing him hard and he didn’t appreciate it. He meant to give him a light bump, not spin him out – he said.

“Yeah he ran me out of room and bent the toe link and we’re lucky we finished so… I mean, it was really hard contact, it wasn’t like just a light contact or anything like that,” Byron said. “So, yeah I didn’t mean to obviously spin him out over there but I’m obviously pissed off and just not going to get run like that.”