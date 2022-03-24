NASCAR: William Byron on What It’s Going to Take to Win the 2022 Cup Series

NASCAR driver William Byron has been rocking so far in the 2022 Cup Series races. He’s even got a win under his belt. Now, he really does have his eyes set on the bigger prize at the end of the season. It’s going to take some tough driving and skill, too. What will it take for William Byron to win the NASCAR Cup Series crown? He offers some insights.

NASCAR Driver William Byron Looks Ahead To Winning 2022 Cup Series

Last Sunday, he won the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Byron also is now in a spot to make the Cup Series playoffs. He sits in fourth place, 21 points behind the leader Chase Elliott. Can William Byron pull off a Cup Series championship himself? “Well, it’s going to take a lot of work throughout the year,” he said.

“I feel like we’re still hard to tell who’s the favorite in that aspect,” the NASCAR driver said. “But we’re up there in the points standings and even with a couple bad races to start the year, I feel like we’re back on track and we’re performing well.

“So, we just have to keep that performance up throughout the year and then peak at the right time when it comes to the end of the year,” William Byron said. He adds that he has a lot of work to do, too. “But I feel we definitely have a team capable this year of winning the championship. We just have to work throughout the year to get to that point.”

Byron Is Coming Off Finishing In First At Atlanta Motor Speedway

He won on Sunday, like we said, at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Byron also finished third at Phoenix Raceway the previous week. Altogether, he’s led 148 laps in five races this season. He’s projected to finish second in the Cup Series standings. But he’s also been running late models this season, too.

Now, last year, William Byron qualified for the playoffs and finished 10th in the final standings. We get more about this from PopCulture. But he has his eyes set on the Circuit of the Americas and this Sunday’s race there. Just get your NASCAR driver scorecard ready to see who does really well.

It will be a road course so we’ll have to see how he does there. “It is a lot different,” Byron said.

“It’s tough because we don’t go to road courses a lot, so you have to get your mindset back into what it’s going to take to be successful,” he said. “But I think so far so good with this car and I feel like the road course will be no different.”