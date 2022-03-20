NASCAR: William Byron Wins Stage 1 of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta

NASCAR driver William Byron won Stage 1 of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday. He moved himself to the front of the pack and won it. As Stage 2 started up, he was sitting in 19th place but there’s a lot of racing left to do in the 105-lap stage. Byron had spent a chunk of his Saturday down with the Late Model cars. But that work he keeps putting in around NASCAR paid off on Sunday afternoon.

Byron scores the win in the No. 24 Chevrolet. Denny Hamlin was second, followed by Daniel Suarez, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Erik Jones, Kurt Busch, and Alex Bowman. The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 continues on FOX.

As we mentioned, Byron was hanging out with the Late Models and enjoying it. There’s something about racing them that he likes a lot.

“I guess I really have enjoyed running Late Models this year,” Byron said in an interview with NASCAR.com. “So I’ve tried to do more of the bigger races and try to get, you know, an experience for all these different series that I am doing.

Byron Notices How Much Super Late Model Car Vibrates

“It takes me honestly a long run to figure out what I need in the car but yeah, it takes a little bit,” he said. “A little bit more than the Cup car. A Super Late Model also vibrates a lot more so, you know, the way you sense everything is a little different than the Cup Car. That’s what I like. Kind of adapting to it and, you know, doing something different.”

