nascar-working-to-improve-the-fan-experience-on-race-day

NASCAR wants the fan experience to be a good one. They have been working on it for a long time, and they still are to this day. Imagine going to see a NASCAR race and being able to interact with some of your favorite drivers. Some tracks might even allow fans to get close to the speedway or raceway before the big race day. Toss in some elements of the fan experience that includes interactive moments, too. The business keeps on growing.

NASCAR Fan Experience Quite Important To Leadership

In order for it to do so, NASCAR has to make sure the right people are in place. The fan experience matters to the overall NASCAR picture. To keep this going, the racing organization promoted Steve O’Donnell to chief operating officer and Ben Kennedy was named senior vice president of racing development and strategy.

These two have been very active in helping create a fan experience for NASCAR fans. They helped with the development of NASCAR’s newest racecar for its top-tier Cup series, the navigation of the sport through the pandemic, and unprecedented changes to the schedule.

Last year, the schedule went through changes. Among them: NASCAR made its stock-car debut at Circuit of The America’s in Texas. Also, the Cup series raced on dirt for the first time since 1970 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, and the Cup series returned to Road America in Wisconsin after 65 years.

Kennedy, O’Donnell Leading Charge Into New Directions

The focus has been on the on-track product. But they are keeping their eyes on the fan experience for sure. Kennedy will be spending time focusing on competition; O’Donnell will work closely with the tracks.

“It’s going to be crucial for us to really look at the fan experience going forward,” O’Donnell said. “We all know there’s a lot of challenges out there. It’s harder and harder with people spending hard-earned money and gas prices and different things that are happening to get them to the track.”

Back in February in Los Angeles, there was a pre-race concert from Grammy Award-winning artist Pitbull. Also, world-renowned entertainer DJ Skee entertained fans during driver introductions. Rapper Ice Cube also performed during a planned “halftime” period as the race took place. We get more information from Forbes.

“We learned a lot around that,” O’Donnell said. “Not just necessarily where could you, or potentially could you race, but what could a race weekend look like?”

O’Donnell said seeing a DJ at a NASCAR race energizing thousands of fans was something different to him. But he took notice. “That’s a new way to look at things,” he said. “But just incorporating that sort of entertainment around an event around driver intros.”