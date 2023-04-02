NASCAR World Praying For Driver After Horrific Crash￼

The NASCAR world is sending thoughts and prayers to Craftsman Truck Series driver Dean Thompson after a scary scene during Saturday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

After getting into the wall exiting the corner, Thompson got turned and brought out a caution as others avoided contact by moving up or down the track based on information from their spotter. However, as drivers dipped into the grass and dust clouded the view, Matt Mills and the No. 20 truck connected with the sideways No. 5.

Check out the scary wreck from today’s race below:

Here’s what happened in this wreck. Really really terrible accident. Hoping for the best for Dean Thompson too #NASCAR75 pic.twitter.com/3nSSZ2hH2A — The Daily Downforce (@dailydownforce) April 1, 2023

The result was a scary vision of scattering debris and a second collision as two more trucks who had moved up the track slide into Thompson while spinning.

The NASCAR safety crew quickly responded to the scene and loaded Thompson into an ambulance on a backboard. Both drivers were unable to finish the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race At Texas.

Carson Hocevar went on to take the checkered flag in the No. 42 Chevrolet, giving him his first win of the season and helping lock up a playoff spot as a regular season winner.

After an ambulance ride, Dean Thompson was scheduled to undergo medical scans in order to help determine the extent of his injuries, but the driver appeared in good spirits when he reached out to fans.

After explaining that he had been attempting a social media cleanse over the past month, Thompson explained why he felt the need to get back on tonight.

“Hey y’all, I actually deleted Twitter to do a detox for about a month but I’m back lol,” Thompson posted. “Just to update y’all I’m doing good, just getting some scans done then I’m gonna go have a beer when I get home!

“Also thank you to everyone for all the love and support. Especially the infield care center nurses and staff. Truly blessed to be able to do what I do.”

While finishing the race was the least of anyone’s concerns in the moments after the crash, it remains a DNF in the record books. However, Thompson was still able to pick up 21 points despite finishing 28th on the day.

He currently sits 27th in the the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series standings and will hope to receive a clean bill of health soon in order to continue racking up points for a potential playoff run.