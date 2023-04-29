NASCAR world remembers Dale Earnhardt on what would have been his 72nd birthday

As the Xfinity Series race gets underway at Dover, NASCAR fans are remembering Dale Earnhardt on what would have been his 72nd birthday. It is hard to think The Intimidator has been gone for 22 years. But that’s where we are.

Dale Earnhardt meant so much to the sport of NASCAR. He still means so much to so many. The seven-time champion defined an era of racing and then some during his career. 76 wins, 428 top tens in 676 Cup Series races. The definition of excellence.

This week, Dale Sr. got a pretty great birthday gift as his son joined him on NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers list. Now, Ralph, Dale, and Junior are all among the best to ever drive a stock car. Forever.

Happy 72nd birthday, Dale!

Today, and every day, we remember The Intimidator.



Dale Earnhardt would have been 72 years old today. pic.twitter.com/r233y8vgOd — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 29, 2023

While there is a busy weekend at Dover for NASCAR drivers and fans, some wanted to make sure they acknowledged Senior today. There were fans all over Twitter with birthday wishes and memories of their favorite driver.

NASCAR will never forget Dale Earnhardt.

Can't forget to wish the legendary Dale Earnhardt a Happy Birthday, wish you were here man, you're a badass. — Olivia Hamman | DOVER!!! | (@LivDigsRacing) April 29, 2023

Sometimes, the forces of the cosmos come together and create a day more special than any other. Perhaps there is something about April 29 that creates legends. After all, Dale Sr. shares a birthday with none other than Willie Nelson. These things are coincidental, of course. But when you consider that Jerry Seinfeld and Andre Agassi were also born on this day, it makes you think…

Wait… Willie Nelson and Dale Earnhardt have the same birthday? Cool. — Chris Graham, government funded (@cagraham) April 29, 2023

You can never measure the impact that Dale Earnhardt had on NASCAR. There is also no way to measure the impact he could have had if he were able to live his life after that awful day at Daytona.

Let’s just agree that Dale never looked better than in the yellow and blue with a full head of hair and a mustache to match.

RIP to The Intimidator. Gone but never forgotten. His legacy still continues with his son achieving great things even in retirement.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers

The argument could be made that Dale Earnhardt Jr. didn’t achieve what many expected from him. Sure, why not? Then again, who could meet the expectations of being the namesake of NASCAR’s greatest champion and its greatest tragedy?

The two-time Busch Series champion proved that he was capable of competing for championships and winning them. He also showed that he had a knack for drafting, picking up tips from his father early in his career.

Looking at the culmination of his work and comparing it to the list of drivers that are considered the greatest… he’s up there among those top-75. You don’t achieve what he achieved, even as a driver, and not be included on this list. Even if he wasn’t Dale Earnhardt Jr., that resume holds up against almost anyone.

So, the legend continues. Earnhardt and his son are two of the greatest to ever do it. Not to mention Ralph and all he did on the track.

Happy birthday, Dale!