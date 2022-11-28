nascar-world-wishes-chase-elliott-a-happy-27th-birthday

Although it is the offseason, today is a special day for one of NASCAR‘s favorite drivers. Chase Elliott celebrates his 27th birthday today. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has accomplished a lot in his young life and career. On the track, he is one of the most consistent and talented drivers in the Cup Series.

Of course, the 2022 season didn’t end like Elliott would have wanted. But he was still a Championship 4 driver and had a shot at another Cup title. The 2020 champion has a lot to look forward to in 2023. At just 26 years old, Elliott was able to win more races than any other driver in the Next Gen car. Next season he could take a jump with all the experience behind the wheel.

The NASCAR world is more than happy to wish Chase Elliott a happy birthday.

Happy Birthday, Chase Elliott!

All over Twitter, Hendrick Motorsports, other teams, crew members, and fans wished Chase Elliott a happy birthday. One of the best parts of scrolling through the kind words and wishes is seeing the throwback photos. Elliott has been around NASCAR for his entire life. His dad Bill Elliott had him around the track from an early age.

One account, di9 Designs, which specializes in Elliott-themed graphics, had a great message for the driver’s big day.

“Join us in wishing [Chase Elliott] a very Happy 27th Birthday. From all of us fans, we hope you have a wonderful one Champ!!”

Even GMS Racing sent Elliott a birthday tweet.

The ChaseArmy fan account was quick to hit Twitter with four great photos showing Elliott in different fire suits. From his classic NAPA suit to Hooters and a couple of other rare pieces.

“Join me in wishing [Chase Elliott] a very Happy Birthday. From all of us… Hope it’s a good one brother!!”

There are so many tweets and nice things from all kinds of folks online. It makes sense when you consider the fact that Elliott is consistently considered one of the favorite drivers in the Cup Series. In fact, he’s won the Most Popular Driver award for four straight years. Every year since 2018 he’s taken home the away.

Will the newly 27-year-old find out he’s won a fifth straight award at the NASCAR banquet in Nashville?