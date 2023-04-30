NASCAR Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway postponed

The Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway will not go on as planned Sunday.

The NASCAR Cup Series race has been postponed to Monday at 12 p.m. ET due to extended rain in forecast.

NEWS: The #Wurth400 at the @MonsterMile has been postponed to Monday at 12 PM ET on FS1, PRN and @SiriusXMNASCAR. pic.twitter.com/ewAnUCvSOs — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 30, 2023

Competition officials had already shifted the scheduled start time one hour earlier Friday with the forecast in mind. 1 p.m. ET was the new scheduled start time before the postponement. In addition, rain washed away Saturday’s Busch Light Pole Qualifying, as well as Friday’s scheduled on-track activity. The starting lineup was set based on inclement weather procedures in NASCAR’s Rule Book, meaning that Kyle Busch — winner at Talladega Superspeedway last week — is in the No. 1 starting spot.

It’s the second consecutive year that the Cup Series race at Dover will have gotten off to a delayed start. Chase Elliott raced his No. 9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 to victory lane after leading the final 53 laps to the checkered flag. Elliott will start 10th Monday, looking for his first win of the 2023 season. He missed six races earlier this season after a leg injury, returning at Martinsville Speedway on April 16.

Josh Berry filled in for the 2020 Cup Series champion, and proved to be very capable. He notched two top 10s and a top 5. Three-time IMSA champion Jordan Taylor piloted the No. 9 car to a 24th place finish in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas on March 26.

Josh Berry gets another shot in NASCAR Cup Series

Berry is back this weekend to make another Cup Series start, this time behind the wheel of the No. 48 in place of the injured Alex Bowman.

“I definitely feel a lot, I feel like in a lot better place going into this having some experience in the Next Gen and obviously having a relationship with everybody at HMS from my opportunity in the 9,” Berry said Saturday morning. “The way I look at it, you know, ultimately this is Alex’s race team. And my job in this situation is to just try to keep these guys going and prepared and happy and just ready to rock and roll whenever Alex gets back.

“I think that was the mentality we took with the 9. And obviously, they come back and hit the ground running… I think that shows a little bit of me in that moment of keeping the morale and everything up high.”