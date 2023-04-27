NASCAR Wurth 400 odds, favorites at Dover Motor Speedway

This weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, the Wurth 400 odds favor one NASCAR driver in particular, and I bet you won’t be too shocked. This race weekend is going to be a test for a number of drivers. More than a couple of teams need to start turning their season around now before it is too late.

A number of drivers have proven that they have what it takes to compete for a championship this year. There are other championship and playoff hopefuls that have not made that jump quite yet.

Dover should be able to give at least one or two teams an opportunity to improve their season. The Wurth 400 odds are really kind to a trio of Hendrick Motorsports drivers and it is no surprise after watching what they’ve done this season.

Kyle Larson is the favorite for Dover Motor Speedway. He won at Richmond and Martinsville, why not Dover? It won’t be the short-track package, but the intermediate package. Still, Vegas has Larson at 5-1 odds to win the Wurth 400.

Right behind him is William Byron. The No. 24 driver is looking to get back on track. Since his back-to-back wins out west, it has been a bit of a slump for Willy B. He is listed at 11-2 odds to win the race, just behind Larson.

Then, in just his third race back from injury, Chase Elliott is slated at 13-2 odds to win on Sunday. The Wurth 400 odds put him ahead of Denny Hamlin (9-1) who is still trying to get “white hot” like he promised a couple of weeks ago.

Wurth 400 odds, what about Christopher Bell?

With the intermediate package, who knows what to expect from Dover? The short track package was used at Phoenix on that one-mile track. So, that makes it hard to predict what to expect on Sunday. One driver I’d keep my eyes on is Christopher Bell.

Bell was able to get it done on the dirt at Bristol. He has also been quietly the most productive driver on the season outside of that win. That’s a big reason why he leads the points standings. And if you run up front consistently, wins are going to follow. That’s just how it works.

Out of ten races so far this year, Bell boasts one win, five top-five, and seven top-10 finishes. Two DNFs skew his results a little bit. Martinsville is the only race that he has finished and not earned a top-10 result. He was P16 two weeks ago.

Short tracks, road courses, intermediate, superspeedways, Bell has done it all. The Wurth 400 odds have him at 9-1 odds with his teammate Denny Hamlin. He’s been stalking the front all year, so why not get it done at the Monster Mile?