NASCAR Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway: How, When to Watch

The NASCAR Xfinity 500 is going to decide who gets into the Championship 4. Martinsville Speedway is the perfect place for it. Getting through on the short track in stock car racing is a badge of honor. There are drivers that will have to win

The weather is going to be cloudy and the weather cool. So, it should be great racing conditions. Martinsville has been home to legendary races in the past. There are playoff hopes, individual drivers hoping to score a win before the end of the season, and of course, a grandfather clock up for grabs.

Here are the details you need for Sunday’s action.

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity 500:

Name: Xfinity 500

Xfinity 500 Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022

Sunday, October 30, 2022 Time: 2:00 p.m. (ET)

2:00 p.m. (ET) Location: Martinsville Speedway | Ridgeway, Virginia

Martinsville Speedway | Ridgeway, Virginia Distance: 500 laps | 263 miles

500 laps | 263 miles TV: NBC

NBC Weather: High 60, Low 48 | Cloudy/Mostly Cloudy | 10% Chance of Rain

Last week at Homestead-Miami it was Kyle Larson that got out to the front of the race and didn’t let it go. HE dominated in the Dixie Vodka 400 and was humble in victory. He knows he can’t win the Bill France Cup, but he can get an owner’s championship for Hendrick. Not to mention, purse winnings for wins are a pretty good incentive.

Larson and his team look like they are on a hot streak and they will sit on the pole for the Xfinity 500.

This is also the return of Bubba Wallace. He served a one-race suspension stemming from his actions in Las Vegas involving Kyle Larson. Now that he’s back, it will be interesting to see how he responds. The crowd will likely give him a hard time, but that isn’t necessarily so strange for Wallace.

Elsewhere on the grid, Chae Briscoe is set to start P3. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver feels comfortable on short tracks. He had a great practice and qualifying session, even though he thinks he messed it up a bit. Larson named Briscoe specifically in his press comments as a driver he has his eyes on.

Briscoe is one of the drivers that have to win to advance and that means he will be aggressive and desperate on the track. Could be a dangerous combination at the Xfinity 500.