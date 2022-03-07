NASCAR Xfinity Race Shows Support for Ukraine

As fighting continues between Russia and Ukraine, NASCAR driver, Stefan Parsons, makes his debut in his “Ukraine Strong” number 99 car during the Xfinity race at the Las Vegas Raceway on Saturday (March 5th).

According to CBS17, the NASCAR “Ukraine Strong” car is sponsored by advertising agency Sokal. Parsons raced the car sporting the Sokal Logo along with Ukrainian symbols indicating his support for Ukraine’s citizens during the conflict with Russia. Speaking about the vehicle, Sokal Founder, Mark Sokal, stated, “We wanted to take this opportunity to let the people of Ukraine know that we stand with them and are praying for their wellbeing.”

For his part, Stefan Parsons took to his Instagram to show off the “Ukraine Strong” car. “Proud to be supporting Ukraine and Samaritan’s Purse this weekend! It’s a testament to our 99 crew for getting this backup car put together and in the race!”

NASCAR Team Owners Seek to Help Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

As previously reported, two NASCAR team owners have pledged to help Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia. Richard Childress notably donated one million rounds of ammo to Ukraine. While discussing his donation, the NASCAR team owner said he donated after hearing Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking about the conflict.

“I was listening the other day and heard President Zelenskyy say he didn’t want out. He wanted ammunition. I called my good friend, Fred Wagenhals, who is the Chairman of AMMO, Inc. which is a publicly-traded company, POWW. And I said, ‘Fred, we gotta help these people. They need ammunition.’ And he stepped right up. He said, ‘We’ll do it.’ And now we’re turning our production to this as our number one priority.”

Along with Childress, NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick donated $200,000 to Ukraine relief efforts. “Like the rest of the world, our family has watched the worsening crisis in Ukraine with shock and sadness. We’ve been especially struck by the needless suffering inflicted on innocent children. We hope to encourage others to support Ukraine. Whether it be through Samaritan’s Purse or one of the other organizations providing critical humanitarian relief. We cannot ignore the disaster that is unfolding.”

Along with the $200,000, Hendrick is going to add $2,000 to that amount for each lap a Hendrick Motorsport led during yesterday’s NASCAR race in Las Vegas. Alex Bowman, one of Hendrick’s Motorsport drivers, won the race and reportedly secured an additional $302,000 for relief efforts.