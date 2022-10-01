NASCAR Xfinity Series: A.J. Allmendinger Wins Photo Finish, Advances in Playoffs

That NASCAR Xfinity Series finish was Talladega worthy and A.J. Allmendinger finally wins at a superspeedway. He’s not just a road course driver. While Allmendinger said that he still hates superspeedway racing, he’s more than happy to take the win at one of the biggest venues in all of NASCAR.

This was a wild finish. No one wanted to make the move, but when it did happen the Dega chaos ensued. This was not as close as that Ryan Blaney win a few years ago, but it was almost as good. Allmendinger wins this NASCAR Xfinity race by just feet.

THE DINGER. Retweet to congratulate AJ Allmendinger on his NASCAR Xfinity Series WIN at Talladega Superspeedway! https://t.co/qO0NxEfO5Z pic.twitter.com/KY0HvTqpUv — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) October 1, 2022

So far this postseason it has been the Noah Gragson show. Last week, Noah tied Sam Ard for most consecutive wins in the Xfinity Series when he took his fourth checkered flag in a row. He was Mr. September, winning on all kinds of tracks and in all kinds of ways. In fact, he had a chance to win this one, but a wild block from Austin Hill changed the entire race.

However, the Xfinity Series Regular Season Champion will not be forgotten! A.J. Allmendinger races a lot in NASCAR. Between his full-time ride in the Xfinity Series and his part-time job in the Cup Series, he gets a lot of experience and has a ton already built up in his career.

Allmendinger was quick to thank his Kaulig Racing teammate Landon Cassill after the race. He said he wants to share the win with him, not just symbolically, but wishes he could truly share it. That’s high praise from the veteran NASCAR driver. Cassill did give him quite a push at the end of this race.

A.J. Allmendinger Chasing a NASCAR Championship

While Gragson has stolen headlines early, A.J. Allmendinger has been on a good run in the background. During the playoffs, Allmendinger and his No. 16 team have finishes f P3, P6, P6, P4, and P1 now. Outside of those four wins by Gragson, that’s the best run in the series right now.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs are still up for grabs and likely in a three-driver race between Allmendinger, Gragson, and Ty Gibbs. Gibbs has not raced as well in the postseason, so we could see some separation soon.

A finish like that gets you even more pumped for the YellaWood 500 on Sunday afternoon.