NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cup Series Drivers Show Out as A.J. Allmendinger Takes Checkered Flag at Pennzoil 150

This NASCAR Xfinity Series gave us a lot to enjoy. Some Cup Series drivers showed out in the top-five as A.J. Allmendinger took the win. This was another big win for Kaulig Racing, and as far as the Xfinity Series goes, it’s a big deal for the No. 16 to have three wins on the season. But looking forward to the Verizon 200, there are some Cup Series drivers that should feel very happy with their performances today.

Outside of Bubba Wallace, I think that each Cup Series driver that raced today in the Pennzoil 150 can leave with some positive notes.

The top Cup Series performer on the day was Alex Bowman. The No. 17 was strong all day and if there was just one late-race restart, had a chance to race for the win. Unfortunately, Allmendinger got away from him and was unable to be reeled back in. Bowman wanted that checkered flag, but he’ll take the P2 finish at the Indy road course.

“We had a really good racecar,” the driver said before thanking his sponsors and team. “I had fun. It’s been a while since I’ve had fun in a racecar. We’ve got a long day ahead of us tomorrow, but it was a fun, refreshing day to have such a strong racecar.”

Alex Bowman got the track time he wanted but just needed one more spot to leave totally satisfied from the Xfinity race. He also doesn’t think the track limits rules for the weekend will be a huge deal. pic.twitter.com/IVQHd524vw — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 30, 2022

Ross Chastain Gets Big Win for DGM

For the DGM Racing team, they hit a home run with Ross Chastain. These small, underfunded teams need every great finish that they can get. After a P4 finish today, Chastain has tied the best Xfinity Series finish ever for the team. He ties Alex Labbe for that honor.

.@RossChastain said he felt bad about the late race incident with @sheldoncreed.



“He knows I would race him better than I race other people.#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/virjRYFhyn — Daniel McFadin (@danielmcfadin) July 30, 2022

Although he got into the No. 2 of Sheldon Creed late and messed his day up a bit, Chastain was all smiles as he usually is after a race. In the Cup Series, Chastain has yet to finish worse than P7 at a road course. Expect him to be in the mix in those final laps tomorrow.

Chase Briscoe Learned a Valuable Lesson for Cup Series Race

For Briscoe, this race was important for a couple of reasons. Getting those laps on the track, even in the Xfinity cars, will help him and the other drivers remember their lines better. That muscle memory is always good to have. And, Briscoe got to experience that pit road penalty for the first time.

“Honestly the biggest lesson today was that penalty,” he explained. “100% the first green flag stop in the Cup race tomorrow, I would have cut the curb just like that.” ‘

The driver was happy to get that penalty now, rather than Sunday afternoon.

Chase Briscoe said if he didn’t race Xfinity at IMS, he likely would have made the same mistake in the Cup race as far as cutting the commitment box: pic.twitter.com/S4KMA0qN6e — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 30, 2022

Briscoe finished P5 on the day.

These Cup Series drivers showed out on the day. Will we see this group compete in the top five tomorrow? The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard is less than 24 hours away.