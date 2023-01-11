NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Cole Custer Gets Married

Since it is the offseason for NASCAR, drivers gotta get those vacations and of course, weddings done during the winter. Like Cole Custer. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver looks like he had a phenomenal wedding this past weekend.

Cole Custer was a Cup Series driver this past season. While he’s going back down to the Xfinity Series, it should be a great year. He’ll be in the No. 00 Ford Mustang for SHR and is going to have a little something extra to race for in 2023.

The Custer family is just getting started. Check out these great photos from the big day. Like any good NASCAR driver, he made sure to get the right sponsors at the bar.

This is the season of NASCAR parties and weddings. The offseason only lasts so long. Don’t forget that Bubba Wallace just got married with a driver-filled guest list. I’m sure there were some NASCAR stars at Custer’s big event as well.

2023 is off to the right start for Cole Custer and his family. Nothing better than throwing a huge party like it looks like that wedding was. When you get the sponsored bar, that’s just a recipe for a good night.

Congratulations to Cole and Kari!

Cole Custer Had a Rough Season in 2022

To be honest, Cole Custer likely wanted to have a better year in 2022 than he ended up having. His time in the Cup Series has not gone well. Perhaps he just needs to reset and get back to basics. That’s what SHR is hoping will happen as he makes the move back to the Xfinity Series.

Look, there’s one way that this turns around for Custer. He’s got to get into the Xfinity Series and just dominate. Noah Gragson and Ty Gibbs and AJ Allmendinger are all going to the Cup Series full-time. There’s no reason why Custer can’t win the regular season or make a run at the championship in the playoffs.

Back in 2018 and 2019, Cole Custer finished second overall in the Xfinity Series. He has 10 wins and 75 top tens to his name in that series. He even picked up a win in 2022 at Fontana in his first Xfinity race of the year.

A new year, and new opportunities for Custer. It will be interesting to see how he competes with the top of the Xfinity Series.