NASCAR has suspended Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams one race for parking his No. 92 Chevy Camaro at the start-finish line in protest during Saturday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Williams will miss this Saturday’s Pit Boss 250 at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) and return for the Toyota Care 250 at Richmond Raceway on April 1. DGM Racing announced that Alex Labbé will fill in for Williams at COTA, per NASCAR.com.

Wallace fled his car in frustration after NASCAR parked him for having debris come off his damaged car, bringing out the caution flag. Williams flashed the peace sign at NASCAR officials as he made his way to pit road on foot. NASCAR has the ability to park a driver under the damaged vehicle policy.

“If a damaged vehicle exits pit road before sufficient repairs had been made and thereafter causes or extends a caution (e.g. leaking fluid, debris, etc.), then said vehicle may incur a lap(s) or time penalty or may not be permitted to return to the race,” the rule, which was implemented in 2017, reads.

Josh Williams Stands By Decision to Flee Car

Williams told the media Saturday he just wanted to voice his opinion.

“I didn’t do it to be spiteful and create a huge scene,” Williams said. “I just wanted to voice my opinion that it wasn’t right. But it’s in the rulebook.”

Williams released a statement on the suspension Tuesday, saying he stands by his actions and has no regrets about the decision.

My statement following the announcement from @NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/aCJrg8EY4B — Josh Williams (@Josh6williams) March 21, 2023

“I stand behind what I did and I don’t regret any decision I made,” Williams said. “Stand behind NASCAR for these decisions and will continue and always continue to support them.

“I am not going anywhere any time soon! I hope the loyal fans of NASCAR continue to fill the infield and grandstands. We will be back stronger than ever and ready to get the 92 DGM Racing team Chevy back up front!”