NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Ryan Ellis Lands Talladega Sponsorship After Social Media Request

Shoot your shot. That’s exactly what NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Ellis did, and it landed him a sponsor for this weekend’s race at Talladega.

Ellis was looking for a sponsor, so he did the simplest thing possible, he asked. During a race weekend earlier in the season, the wheelman was eating at a Raising Cane’s. That’s when he decided to take a snapshot of the moment, tag the franchise and look to start a beautiful partnership.

Here’s the moment in all its glory. The food looks delicious as well.

Well, it ended up coming to fruition, as Ellis’ team shared the glorious news to the world ahead of this weekend. Check out the awesome paint scheme below that’ll be adorning his car.

The best part of the entire ordeal may be Ellis’ reaction on Twitter. You could tell that he’s chalking it up as a victory.

Now the only way to make it even more special is if Ryan Ellis can find victory lane this weekend. We’re willing to bet we know where he would celebrate if his dreams came true during the race.

Bubba Wallace Unveils Incredible Sportfish Paint Scheme for Talladega

Meanwhile, NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace is hoping to “make a splash” in this Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Wallace and 23XI Racing unveiled an all-new paint scheme for the No. 23 Toyota Camry Tuesday — a Columbia PFG sportfish design inspired by world-renowned marine artist Carey Chen. The paint scheme will make its debut at Talladega, a race track Wallace has had success at in the past.

.@BubbaWallace looks to make a splash this Sunday @Talladega in the @Columbia1938 PFG No. 23 Toyota sporting a sportfish design inspired by marine artist Carey Chen. pic.twitter.com/qxF4d6z2i3 — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) April 18, 2023

Wallace, 29, won his first Cup Series race in the 2021 YellaWood 500 at Talladega. He won another in 2022 and is winless thus far through nine races in 2023. Wallace recorded his second top-10 finish of the season in this past Sunday’s NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway. He finished ninth, climbing up to 22nd in the points standings.

“We’re firing on all cylinders,” Wallace said after the race. “Maybe misfiring here and there. I’ve tried to step up and be a leader these last three weeks. Finishing races not crashing out after lap five. But we got a massive hole to climb out of and there’s no better group that I’d rather do it with. So we’re hungry, we’re ready and we’ve got Talladega coming up, Kansas is coming up, lot of good tracks coming up for us. So just have to keep our heads down and keep digging.”