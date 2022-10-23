NASCAR Xfinity Series: Noah Gragson Outpaces Ty Gibbs For the Win at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Another race and another win for Noah Gragson in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. He edged out Ty Gibbs for the win. Gragson has been a force in the playoffs. He began the postseason with four straight wins and has been posting unreal finishes every weekend.

Gibbs and AJ Allmendinger were close behind. These drivers, along with Noah Gragson, are competing for the championship. With only two more spots in the Championship 4, we could see Gibbs or Allmendinger missing out on a chance to race for a title in Phoenix.

This is the fifth win of the postseason and the eighth of the year for Gragson in the Xfinity Series. His performance has been nothing short of amazing. JR Motorsports now has two drivers in the Championship 4 with Josh Berry winning at Las Vegas last week.

Moving forward to Martinsville, there will be a lot of talk about which drivers qualify and which don’t. We know Noah Gragson and Berry are in. Gibbs and Allmendinger are going to have to avoid a spoiler as they finish out the Round of 8. Anyone who advances deserves to advance, but it would be a shame to go to Phoenix without one of those two drivers in it for a championship.

Noah Gragson Advances to Championship 4

The big thing for Noah Gragson is the fact he advanced. That’s all that really matters in the end. This is the last season that Gragson is racing in the Xfinity Series. He has a full-time Cup Series ride waiting for him at Petty GMS next year. And, he’s getting invaluable experience in the No. 48 Ally Chevy in place of Alex Bowman.

As long as Gragson avoids a major collapse, it looks like we are going to see the title go to the No. 9 Chevy. That Xfinity Series championship is not an easy one to win and it shows just how good JR Motorsports and Gragson are.

With all of this extra experience in the Cup Series, the positive momentum in the Xfinity Series – Noah Gragson is just about on top of the NASCAR world.