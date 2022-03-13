NASCAR Xfinity Series: Noah Gragson Wins at Phoenix Raceway, Has Legendary Celebration

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Phoenix was taken by Noah Gragson as he wins after a dominant performance on the track today. You really can’t get any better than Gragson today in Phoenix. He led for 114 laps, stayed in control, and even responded to losing the lead with just 13 laps to go.

While Brandon Jones made a strong push for the finish, he just wasn’t able to pull it off. Gragson was the strongest driver on the track, that much was clear. Before the race today, Gragson was the only driver with 3 top-10 finishes in the Xfinity Series. This was his first win of the 2022 season and will extend his points lead.

Behind Gragson and Jones, the top-5 was finished out by Josh Berry, Trevor Bayne, and John-Hunter Nemechek. Nemechek usually competes in the Truck Series. He did not receive points in the Xfinity race despite the top-5 finish.

Of course, if you are going to lead for 114 of 200 laps, then you need a celebration as dominant and intense as your driving. For Gragson, that means burning it down. There have been some good burnouts in NASCAR history, however, this might be the best one. Check it out below.

Took the phrase "burn it down" literally 🔥💨



Congratulations @NoahGragson! pic.twitter.com/3IBsrxLEW2 — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) March 12, 2022

Oh, by the way, that piece of tire that came flying off? That was part of the celebration as soon as Gragson got out of the car and his crew joined him on the track. I know that here in Kentucky the cold weather has moved by in, but I’m not sure a fire was needed in the 75+ degree heat.

Wins the race, then has a campfire with the burnt rubber. Only @NoahGragson 🔥 🏁 pic.twitter.com/FVHniNbdgk — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) March 13, 2022

When you do a burnout to celebrate your first win of the season, then it needs to be good. NASCAR needs more Noah Gragson wins and more celebrations. This was perfect.

This race wasn’t without a little bit of drama. While Gragson went out for a dominant performance, fellow Xfinity driver Riley Herbst spun into the wall at Phoenix Raceway. The No. 98 has had a good season this year. Before today’s race, he was sitting at 7th in the standings through the early part of the season.

However, he was not able to keep the wheels from coming out from under him. As he came around turns 3 and 4, the car spun out and slammed into the wall. It put Herbst out for the day. He is a top-10 driver in the league and will be looking forward to getting back on track, and finishing the next time out.

So, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race is through and Noah Gragson wins. I have a feeling the celebration will continue after they get away from the track tonight. Look out Phoenix, Gragson and his team are going to be out on the town tonight.