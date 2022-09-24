NASCAR Xfinity Series: Noah Gragson Wins Historic Fourth Race In a Row as Big Wrecks Shake Up Playoff Field at Texas

What seemed like a rather standard race ended up being anything but, as Noah Gragson wins his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series race in a row. This is quite the streak. No other driver in any of the national series can say that they have a winning streak of four or more races. That’s something that just belongs to Gragson so far in 2022.

He also joins the legend Sam Ard as the only two drivers to win four in a row EVER in the second-tier NASCAR national series. This also means that Noah Gragson is in the Round of 8.

History is made in Texas! @NoahGragson joins Sam Ard (1983) as the only two drivers in #XfinitySeries history to win four consecutive races! pic.twitter.com/kB0UrDwwlg — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) September 24, 2022

This race was going as many expected, a lot of playoffs drivers were upfront. Noah Gragson battled with AJ Allmendinger as well as Ty Gibbs and John Hunter Nemechek for much of the race. Then there were a couple of incidents that took out a number of NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs drivers.

First, this wreck on the backstretch picked up its fair share of cars. Allmendinger was involved but kept racing. Justin Allgaier, Landon Cassill, and Brandon Brown were also involved.

Then, soon after the race restarted, the action got four wide and Brandon Jones, Daniel Hemric, Brennan Poole, Algaier, and Nemechek were all involved. All those drivers but Jones had to exit the race after this incident. This was a much more serious accident with a massive wall hit coming out of turn 2.

Trouble exiting the corner!



Several #NASCARPlayoffs drivers are involved! pic.twitter.com/WquYkQJmhh — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) September 24, 2022

Noah Gragson Avoids Mistakes and Wrecks, Wins Another Race

Ever since the NASCAR Playoffs began, Noah Gragson has been on another planet compared to the rest of the field. He has now won at Darlington, Kansas, Bristol, and Texas – he’s done basically everything but a road course at this point and it’s coming up soon enough.

Next week the playoffs are heading to Talladega. It’s going to be a major breaking point for these playoffs. Noah Gragson wasn’t able to get the regular season championship, but he might be able to get the one that matters most. He is ahead, but still within striking distance of a few of his opposing drivers.

Can Gragson do the unthinkable and pick up a fifth win in a row, at Talladega no less?