NASCAR Xfinity Series: Rajah Caruth is Back for Alpha Prime Racing in Pocono

This weekend at Pocono, we’re going to see a young name in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Rajah Caruth is back for Alpha Prime Racing. He comes from the iRacing circuit and has worked his way up in fewer years than many other drivers have had. This season he has raced twice in the Xfinity Series and once in the Truck Series.

So far, the Xfinity Series has not been the best in two starts. He has a P24 and a DNF to his record so far. However, the last time he stepped up to a NASCAR national series start, he took a P11 in the Truck Series. Of course, Rajah Caruth is a very talented ARCA Menards driver. He currently leads the points standings, although he hasn’t notched that first win.

Rajah Caruth is Hyped for Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway

Look, at 20 years old, Caruth has a long future ahead of him and a lot of fans behind him. But no one is more excited to see him behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevy Camaro on Saturday. Check out his post below.

When you scout Caruth’s races, you will notice a few things. For one, he’s always running simulations and doing as much iRacing as he can. He’s a big proponent of it and proof there’s a new way to move up in the motorsports world.

Rajah isn’t afraid to try something new, either. Not to mention his handling behind the wheel is elite. For someone who has only been driving a real car for four years or so, he tries to develop all of his skills. Even hitting the dirt recently at Millbridge Speedway.

Learning to learn pic.twitter.com/wtWNOqYDwo — Rajah Kirby Caruth (@rajahcaruth_) July 18, 2022

So, Rajah Caruth is going to suit up again in the No. 44. With a loyal fanbase already there and growing, a lot of support from his various teams and NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Development Program.

With all of the simulation time and the extra racing, on top of his full-time and part-time race duties – Caruth is the real deal. Will we see something special at The Tricky Triangle?

Others Join in on Xfinity Series Fun

When Rajah Caruth lines up on Saturday, he won’t be the only part-timer in the race. Also racing in the Xfinity Series for some part-time action is Cole Custer. Dropping down from the Cup Series. He seems to be trying to get some more track time, hopefully, leading to a successful Sunday. He needs something good to happen this weekend.

We are also going to see the return of Stefan Parsons with BJ McLeod Motorsports.

NEWS: Excited to be back with @TeamBJMcLeod and have @KellyAutoPA and Kelly Nissan back onboard with us for this weekend @PoconoRaceway! Always excited to represent a staple of the local community like Kelly Nissan at their home track! pic.twitter.com/8GNGz6nFKl — Stefan Parsons (@StefanParsons_) July 18, 2022

Some other not-so-common names in the entry list include Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Brennan Poole, and Timmy Hill.

This is going to be a great weekend of racing in Pennsylvania. Keep an eye out on Rajah Caruth and the rest of these names in the Xfinity Series. Someone might surprise viewers.