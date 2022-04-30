NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ty Gibbs to Rock Throwback Interstate Paint Scheme at Darlington

This weekend is Dover. However, next weekend at Darlington, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ty Gibbs will have a throwback paint scheme. Gibbs is a polarizing figure in the sport. He’s from a very influential family in NASCAR. Is a young, clean-faced guy that drives really damn well. And, he gets under the skin of his fellow drivers in the Xfinity Series.

While Gibbs drives the 54, he’s going to be rocking an old scheme that used to grace the 18. Fans of current NASCAR analyst and former driver Bobby Labonte will recognize this throwback. It’s that classic Interstate “Shark” design and it’s going to look just as good in 2022 as it did in 2002, the year Gibbs was born.

Check out the tweet below.

We’re having flashbacks to 2002. Britney and Justin broke up, and @TyGibbs_ was born. It was also the year that @Bobby_Labonte ran the @interstatebatts ‘Shark’ car. The classic scheme is going to make a return at @TooToughToTame with Ty behind the wheel!#TeamInterstate pic.twitter.com/GosXiaBYXt — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) April 29, 2022

Joe Gibbs Racing has some great throwbacks. This throwback is one that folks might not think of all the time, but it’s awesome nonetheless. What do you think about this, Outsiders? Labonte is a big deal. A NASCAR Hall of Famer, he won not just a championship in the Xfinity Series but also the Cup Series.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is full of great drivers like Ty Gibbs and some great schemes as well. Of course, this season, Gibbs is most noted not for his wins at Las Vegas, Atlanta, or Richmond but for a fight he got into at Martinsville. The scrap with Sam Mayer ended up costing the 19-year-old driver $15,000. The season has gone on, and that is more in the rearview mirror so to speak now, though.

There is going to be another great race in the Xfinity Series tomorrow afternoon. Dover is home to some awesome races and right now, we’re just over 12 hours until these drivers face off. FS1 is going to have all of the action.

So, this season, Gibbs has three wins. That’s more than any other driver in the series, but he finds himself in third place overall in the points standings. As it sits right now, A.J. Allmendinger and Noah Gragson are at the top. They both have six top-5 finishes on the season in addition to 1 win for Allmendinger and 2 for Gragson. It’s a race of three drivers for the top spot, with no one else eclipsing 300+ points on the year outside of those top-3.

The grid is set for tomorrow’s 1:30 PM race. Brandon Jones landed the pole position and he was followed by Sam Mayer. Gragson was after that with Josh Berry and then Gibbs finishing out the top-5. The top two drivers were able to zip around a lap in under 23 seconds. That’s very impressive. Gibbs clocked in at 23.075.

Dover isn’t called the Monster Mile for nothing. It’s going to be a challenge for each of those drivers. Starting in 5th on the grid is going to help out Gibbs in his quest for a fourth win. He might be having an unprecedented season if he keeps racking up checkered flags.