NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ty Gibbs Takes the Nalley Cars 250 Checkered Flag at Atlanta

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has a young leader and his name is Ty Gibbs. With his second win on the season, No. 54 is in a good spot. The Nalley Cars 250 at the newly paved and revamped Atlanta Motor Speedway was kind to the Toyota. Following Corey Heim’s win in the Truck Series, Toyota is 2 for 2 in Atlanta.

Ty Gibbs is having quite a season early on for a 19-year-old driver. Alongside Noah Gragson, Gibbs is making himself out to be a big-time favorite for the series this season. What was great about this Xfinity race was the finish. Outsiders, we love an overtime win at a fast track, don’t we?

Watch this move by Gibbs as the final lap comes up with just one to go in overtime. He clears the No.39 and buries him in the pack as he goes on to take the checkered flag. Remember, it ain’t over, til it’s over.

"IT AIN'T OVER 'TILL IT'S OVERRRRR!"



"IT AIN'T OVER 'TILL IT'S OVERRRRR!" What a last-lap move out of @TyGibbs_!

The Sport Clips 54 looked good as it came down and made the move to start the last lap. Gibbs knew what he was doing and took full advantage of his placement on the restart. Overtime wins are described by some as “backing into wins” but drivers all get a shot at taking the win once that white flag drops. So, how great was this race?

The Cup Series drivers said that there would be wrecks this weekend. The Xfinity field decided to get things started. Once that final stage pops up on Sunday, there’s no telling what might happen on the track. All we know is that the races today got into some trouble with wall rubbing, some spinouts, a little too much bumping. One crash is all it takes to change the outcome of a race.

Will the NASCAR Xfinity Win by Ty Gibbs Give Toyota Some Confidence?

This season, Toyota has not had a great time in the Cup Series. These Next Gen cars are tricky. A NASCAR Xfinity win by Ty Gibbs should give them some confidence here in Atlanta. Clearly, the track likes these Toyota models in the other two series. Will we see Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Kurt Busch, or another Toyota driver make a big move?

The action is going to be intense that’s for sure. Drivers like Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. have opened up about what they expect to see on the track when the race conditions are in full swing. The drafting is going to be really good, and there won’t be room for mistakes.

Just because this track has been made for superspeedway-like conditions, doesn’t mean it has the same room as a superspeedway. So, drivers have to be careful about doing too much at the wrong time. One mistake, that’s all that it takes.