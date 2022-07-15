NASCAR Xfinity Series: Who is Julia Landauer?

If you’re tuning into the NASCAR Xfinity Series, then there is going to be a new name on the track — Julia Landauer. Making her Xfinity Series debut, Landauer has finally managed to get a ride in one of the NASCAR national series. The 30-year-old has experience specifically in New Hampshire. So, will we see that play to her advantage? Let’s look into her background a bit and see what we find.

For the most part, Landauer competes in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. She has competed with PK Carsport, Bill McAnally Racing, Sunrise Forward Racing, and DJK Racing — depending on series. Oh, and she was also a contestant on the CBS reality series Survivor. The New York native is tough and ready for a challenge. She’ll be in the Alpha Prime Racing No. 45 Chevy.

An Early Start

Like many racers, Julia Landauer got started at a young age. Not as young as some, but still. At 10 years old, she was racing go-karts and racking up wins and placements. It was clear that she had a knack behind the wheel. By the time she was 18, she had caught the attention of Bill McAnally who put her behind the wheel of a Late Model.

During her time in Late Model cars, she won the All-American Series-sanctioned Limited Late Model track championship. It was the first time a woman had won the championship in that division.

With all of her success, the driver has been able to catch the attention of many others. From the Whelen Euro Series to the Xfinity Series. Alpha Prime Racing is giving her a shot at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“I had this vision of you know – K&N, Trucks, Xfinity, Cup, and it didn’t quite go that way,” the driver said recently. While it was a different road to get to the Xfinity Series, she’s planning to make the most of it.

While it’s exciting, expectations are a little lax. It’s the first time she’s been behind the wheel of a Next Gen car and hasn’t worked with this crew a whole lot. It’s a feeling of “let’s see what happens.”

What to Expect from Julia Landauer

Honestly, if Julia Landauer is able to get a P20 or better finish this weekend, that’s a major win. Getting around the track safely and moving up and making improvements is really all that matters in a debut. If you get hindered by pit crew issues or contact on the track, that’s something you can’t really help. But, if all goes well and she’s able to control the car add keep pace, good things could happen.

Debuts are hard. Especially a debut for someone that has as many races on their record as Landauer.

So, on Saturday, keep an eye out on the track, Outsiders. Julia Landauer might just be in front of your favorite driver.