NASCAR YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway: How, When to Watch

This weekend is another chapter in the NASCAR Playoffs with the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, and we’ve got the info on how to watch. There has been some drama brewing and some discontent among drivers in recent days. Ever since the debacle that was Texas last Sunday unfolded, it’s been awkward around the sport.

We know how Denny Hamlin feels about everything. But, there’s still a race to be had on Sunday. So, let’s get to all the NASCAR race info and the details you need to know about how to watch.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega:

Name: YellaWood 500

YellaWood 500 Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022

Sunday, October 2, 2022 Time: 2:00 p.m. (ET)

2:00 p.m. (ET) Location: Talladega Superspeedway | Talladega County, Alabama

Talladega Superspeedway | Talladega County, Alabama Distance: 188 laps | 500 miles

188 laps | 500 miles TV: NBC

NBC Weather: High 78, Low 51 | Sunny | 0% Chance of Rain

Talladega Superspeedway is a monster of a track. It chews cars up and spits them out. There will be high speeds and some aggressive driving. In a season with 19 individual winners, it seems a bit redundant, but this race could go to anyone on the track. Making it to the end of the race, and putting yourself in a position to sniff the lead with a couple of laps to go is the name of the game.

Of course, Talladega in October has always been a NASCAR fan favorite. This edition should be no different. This is the one that drivers dream of winning, who will it be?

YellaWood 500 Flashback

Let’s go back to the past editions of the YellaWood 500 and it shows us that while the race is unpredictable, the winners aren’t as surprising as we sometimes like to believe. Last year the race was shortened and ended early due to weather. Bubba Wallace was the winner due to the weather issues and notched his first Cup Series win.

Just the year before that, Denny Hamlin was victorious as the 2020 winner. Of course, 2019 was also strange because of the weather. So, part of the race was done on one day and the last two stages were raced on the Monday after. It was a weird setup, however, Ryan Blaney came away with the dramatic win over Ryan Newman by .007 seconds.

What dramatics will we see on a day that should be sunny and mild in terms of weather?