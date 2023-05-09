NASCAR’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway outdraws F1 Miami

Despite showing this past weekend’s race on FS1, NASCAR’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway had more viewers that F1’s Miami Grand Prix was broadcast on ABC.

The AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway drew 2.352 million viewers. About 1.646 million people watched the Miami Grand Prix. However, F1 did have the advantage among the 18-to-49 demographic with 625,000 viewers to 430,000.

Max Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix with his teammate Sergio Pérez coming second place.

“It was a good race,” Verstappen said after the race, via The Guardian. “I stayed out of trouble at the beginning, had a clean race and picked the cars off one by one. I stayed out really long on the hard tyres and I think that’s what made the difference.”

Denny Hamlin won the AdventHealth 400 with a thrilling final lap victory over Kyle Larson. It was Hamlin’s 49th victory in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“When he [came off the wall in Turn 2] of course I didn’t give him enough room to come back down the race track when he pulled his car off the wall,” Hamlin said on his Actions Detrimental podcast. “So I just, breathed, gave him a little dragon breath on the left rear, and just barely nicked him and it sent his car to the right. … I talked to Kyle and he’s like, ‘Dude you just barely nicked me and it sent my car.’ But we were both good.”

.@NASCAR beat @F1 in total viewers Sunday, while F1 beat NASCAR in the 18-49 demo — though NASCAR was on cable.



1) NASCAR (FS1): 1.35 rating and 2.352 million viewers

🔳 18-49 demo: 430,000 viewers



2) F1 (ABC, including pre-race): 0.90 rating and 1.646M

🔳 18-49 demo: 625,000 pic.twitter.com/USKL3JThEe — Adam Stern (@A_S12) May 9, 2023

NASCAR, F1 racing day headlined by Chastain-Gragson fight

The biggest fireworks of the day came after the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway as Noah Gragson punched Ross Chastain in the face in a post-race fight. The two are Chevy teammates.

Gragson put his hands on Chastain first, leading the Cup Series leader to swing at the 24-year-old in his first full season at the Cup Series level.

Chastain finished the race in fifth place while Gragson came in 29th.

“A very big man once told me we have a no-push policy here at Trackhouse,” Chastain said on the television broadcast after the fight.

NASCAR announced Tuesday that neither of the racers would face any discipline for their actions in the post race fight.

The next F1 race that will take place in the Americas will be the Canadian Grand Prix on June 18. However, there is no NASCAR race that day. The next time F1 and NASCAR are matching up again on American soil will be October 22. That is day the Circuit of the Americas in Austin will go up against the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead–Miami Speedway.