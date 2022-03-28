NASCAR’s Alex Bowman on Ross Chastain’s Final Lap Move to Win Circuit of the Americas: ‘I Would’ve Done the Same S—‘

This weekend NASCAR had a great set of races at the Circuit of the Americas road course and Alex Bowman almost got another win. Unfortunately for the No. 48 driver, it wasn’t meant to be. He made a strong move near the end of the race while in overtime. Despite a great move past his competitors, he did not take the checkered flag.

Instead, it was Ross Chastain who found himself on top after a very exciting race. Chastain has been driving the most consistent this season in the entire Cup Series field. Since the first two races of the year, Daytona and the Auto Club 400, the No. 1 river has been on a tear. He now has a third-place finish, two second-place finishes, and a victory on the season. He is the only driver to have four top-5 finishes on the season so far.

Unfortunately, if you’re a Bowman fan Chastain’s hard move at the end put Bowman behind him and he sped to the win while the 48 came in second. They both received 43 points for their efforts on the day.

After the race, NASCAR winner Alex Bowman talked about the ending in overtime. He doesn’t seem too upset about what went down, after all, this is the guy who “backs into wins” according to Kyle Busch. Jokes aside, it was good, hard, and aggressive racing.

"I would've done the same 💩."@Alex_Bowman has no qualms about Sunday's late-race moves. pic.twitter.com/bleeKyOzdm — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 28, 2022

“It’s Ross’ first win and I’m really proud of him to get his first win,” Bowman said about the ending. “I lived that, I know what he’s feeling right now… He may be a pain in the ass to race with, but happy for him.”

“Two corners to go, at a road course, for your first cup win… I’d have done the same s–t,” the driver concluded.

NASCAR Ending Leaves Alex Bowman Settling for Second

These road courses are fun. Or, at least, they can be fun. NASCAR wants to bring an exciting product to fans and this is a great way to do it, even if Alex Bowman got the short end of the stick. COTA brought the excitement, drama, and some damn fun racing. When it came to overtime, we knew what was going to happen. Road courses are a little different with cautions and spin-outs. If you can bump someone just right, you can avoid caution.

A.J. Allmendinger was making a strong case for first. He moved past Chastain with a solid move. However, the No. 1 was still in the thick of things. He had one turn to make his move before the last stretch. In turn 19, he placed a perfect bump on Allmendinger and sent him into Bowman as well. With the two pushed out wide, Chastain hit the gas and sped to victory around turn 20 and into the checkered flag.

If the Indy road course can provide a similar atmosphere and racing style then this is going to quickly become a favorite for NASCAR fans. COTA has set the standard for the road courses this year. Will we see another finish as exciting as the one we saw on Sunday? Maybe next weekend NASCAR will have Alex Bowman taking another checkered flag.