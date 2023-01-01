NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Marries Amanda Carter on New Year’s Eve

Bubba Wallace is officially off the market. The NASCAR driver recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Carter.

According to reports, the 29-year-old driver and Carter exchanged vows in front of 250 of their close family and friends on New Year’s Eve at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Getting married and starting a new life together, I’m just so excited to have a good one in my corner,” Wallace said about getting married. “We have so much fun together.” He popped the question in July of 2021 after dating for five years.

During the ceremony, the happy couple was surrounded by a stunning display of all-white flowers, greenery, and candles.

“We wanted the ceremony to be formal, and then as soon as you walk down the staircase to the reception, we wanted the whole mood to flip,” said Carter about their vision. “The flowers are changing from white to vibrant with pinks, purples, and reds, with a lot of sparkles and shine in the room. We wanted the reception to feel like a New Year’s Eve party.”

Bubba Wallace marries longtime girlfriend after five years of dating

For the dress, the bride wore a gown designed by Madam Burcu Couture and shoes by Lola Cruz. In addition, Bubba Wallace wore a custom dark red velvet tuxedo made by Stitched by Mitch.

During the ceremony, the couple also exchanged heartfelt handwritten vows. Afterward, they joined their family and friends for cocktail hour with an open bar and snacks. Guests were treated to tuna tartar, duck meatballs, pulled pork spring rolls, blue crab croquettes, and whipped ricotta.

Later, guests were treated to the main course but with a twist.

“We’re not doing a seated dinner with over 200 people,” admitted Carter. “We wanted to make sure that we have time to see everybody. And a seated dinner really can take away from being able to talk to everybody.” The couple instead chose four stations with tapas-style options with foods, such as stir fry, burgers, and tacos.

“The food will be really fun,” the bride said before the big day. “We just really wanted it to be a fun atmosphere, not stuffy, even though everyone’s going to be dressed up. We wanted a more casual food setting since it’s late in the evening. And then at 1 a.m., when the party’s over, we have a McDonald’s food truck coming to serve chicken nuggets and french fries.”

Although Bubba Wallace doesn’t like desserts, his wife is a big fan of all things sweet. Instead of serving a traditional wedding cake, they opted for several goodies, including a custom pretzel wall, cake pops, sugar and chocolate chip cookies, banana pudding shooters and macarons.