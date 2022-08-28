NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace, Others React to Postponed Race at Daytona

So, we aren’t going to see the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona at night under the lights. Bubba Wallace is also disappointed, so don’t worry. Since the news came out there have been drivers reacting, both on Twitter and behind the microphone. Wallace and his fellow drivers were hoping to hit the track tonight. Now they have to hold off until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

For Bubba Wallace, the 23XI driver needs a win to keep his season alive. His teammate Kurt Busch isn’t in the playoffs anymore. So, if the Michael Jordan/Denny Hamlin-owned team hopes to get into the postseason, they need a checkered flag on Sunday morning.

Bubba Wallace’s Emotional Let Down

Bubba was all pumped up and ready to go. Then…not so much.

The Toyota driver wasn’t too happy. However, Kyle Larson talked in detail about how a daytime start could change things. It was on everyone’s minds heading into tonight with all the bad weather. For the Watkins Glen winner and 2021 Cup Series champion, there are some things that could change.

“I’m not sure. This place is… handling will be more of a factor for sure during the day than at night,” Larson said. “I feel like, I mean just the whole track is slicker, but I feel like turn four gets really tight. I don’t remember us being on the track much at all earlier this year with the sun out. Then at Talladega handling is not usually a big deal there. The cars drove really well there, gripped up. I don’t know, I’m sure it will play a factor like it always does, but how it affects the race I’m not really sure.”

Kyle Larson gives his thoughts on how a daytime race Sunday at Daytona would be different than the scheduled Saturday night event. The Cup race was postponed to 10 a.m. ET Sunday. pic.twitter.com/hfrWlhUKbT — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 28, 2022

Oh, and if you need a little extra energy… well, you know that Rowdy himself, Kyle Busch, has you covered. Bubba Wallace and the other Toyota drivers might be knocking on Busch’s door looking for some extra cans tomorrow morning.

The perfect pairing for a 10 am green flag @rowdyenergy https://t.co/DDMNQP7dfw — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) August 28, 2022

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Morning Start Details

If you are planning on getting up for the 10 a.m. start tomorrow, get to bed now. NASCAR fans had prepared for a late-night race like we saw in the Xfinity Series last night. However, that was not in the plan for NASCAR and things will get started bright and early on Sunday. Instead, they will try to get this race completed before we see more rain and weather come into the area.

Bubba Wallace is a driver that really needs a win. He’s a good superspeedway driver and finished runner-up at Daytona earlier this season. When that green flag drops on CNBC tomorrow the No. 23 is going to be in the mix.

How much will this change of schedule affect the product that we see on the track? We will have to wait and see as we get one of the earliest starts that NASCAR has had in what feels like a long time.