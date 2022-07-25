WATCH: NASCAR’s Chase Elliott Shares Thoughts on Sunday’s Win By Disqualification at Pocono Raceway

The beneficiary of Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch’s disqualifications by NASCAR was Chase Elliott. Elliott and the No. 9 car originally finished in third place at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, but he was awarded the win after the No. 11 and No. 18 cars failed the post-race inspection.

On Monday morning, Elliott joined a Zoom call with media and fielded questions about his feelings on the whole thing.

“This isn’t a win I’m going to celebrate anyway. For me, I don’t really feel right celebrating someone else’s misfortune and it could change by Thursday or Friday or whatever,” Chase Elliott shared to NASCAR media. “I crossed the line third, so that’s kind of how I’m looking at it.”

Will Chase Elliott wait until any JGR appeal is heard before celebrating his victory from Sunday? Elliott: “It’s not necessarily something I’m proud of or something I’m going to boast about.” pic.twitter.com/iF2eIgTtS3 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 25, 2022

He continued: “The way I take it is: I don’t know the details of what went on. I don’t know what made them make that decision. It’s not necessarily something I’m proud of or something I’m going to boast about.”

How about the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 trophy itself? Elliott says Hamlin should not expect a knock on his front door anytime soon.

“Honestly, if he wants to keep it he can keep it, as far as I’m concerned. He crossed the finish line first,” Elliott said. “I didn’t feel like I earned it on the track yesterday. So, if he wants to keep it, then I’m good with that. I’m not gonna ask for it.”

How will Chase Elliott go about getting the trophy from Denny Hamlin? They do have the same agent so I thought maybe he could be the courier. But doesn’t sound like Elliott is interested in asking Hamlin for it. Elliott: “If he wants to keep it, he can keep it.” pic.twitter.com/ZwHRHRYhra — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 25, 2022

NASCAR Announces DQ’s, Twitter Reacts to Chase Elliott’s Win

On Sunday night, Twitter exploded following the news that Pocono Raceway winner Denny Hamlin and second-place finisher Kyle Busch were disqualified after NASCAR’s post-race inspection. From drivers to meme-makers to reporters, social media was aflame.

Hamlin’s tweet was short and sweet. But one user jokingly shared a clip of what his reaction may have actually looked like.

Denny Hamlin browsing the internet and finding out his W got DQ’d pic.twitter.com/kSndzzDYja — Elijah Burke (@ElijahWhosoever) July 25, 2022

We will see what happens with the appeal from JGR. But pretty much good luck prying that checkered flag away from Hamlin. However it turns out, good on Chase Elliott for being a good sport after NASCAR’s ruling.