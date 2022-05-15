NASCAR’s Christopher Bell Wins Pole Ahead of AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

So, the NASCAR Busch Light pole was won by Christopher Bell in Kansas. This is his third of the season and first since Talladega. Bell has proven that he is a very talented driver. He’s hoping to put it all together and come away with a win at Kansas this Sunday.

Bell and the Joe Gibbs Racing team have put together a solid season, not a great season. With two top-5 finishes on the year, Bell finds himself in 10th as far as the points standing is concerned. That likely has little comfort in lieu of a win.

However, this pole win should give him a lot of confidence moving forward.

The last time he won pole position, Bell finished 22nd at Talladega. However, the young driver has a lot of promise. That first win feels like it is just around the corner. Could Kansas be the one where it all opens up? Tomorrow is the big day when we find out.

Those Toyota drivers have not had a great season this year. There has been a win from Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin for the Toyotas and Joe Gibbs Racing. Bell is the youngest driver on the team, by far, and is hoping to bring his team some success as the season continues.

NASCAR in Kansas as Christopher Bell Is Poised to Lead the Field

That No. 20 car is fast at times. The new Joe Gibbs Racing pit stop choreography is strong. So, what will it take for Bell to get a win at Kansas? In the last five races held at the venue, Hamlin has two of those wins. The other three winners include Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, and Joey Logano. I don’t see any reason why Bell can’t compete in the front on Sunday.

What does interest me, looking at the field, are those guys like Larson and Busch. They have done enough to be in the conversation for the playoffs. However, the Next Gen car is tough to figure out. I’d like to see a Larson or a Kyle Busch win this race.

So, the NASCAR season is in Kansas for the first time this year and Christopher Bell is ready to have a big day. Will the pole be enough to help?