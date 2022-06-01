NASCAR’s Danica Patrick Opens Up About Removing Breast Implants: ‘Felt Like Nothing Was Working’

Recently, former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick took to social media to open up about the decision she made to remove her breast implants. After receiving overwhelming support for speaking candidly about her symptoms stemming from the implants, she’s now spoken at length about her struggles and eventual choice to remove them.

On Tuesday, Fox News Digital published their extensive interview with Patrick. During her talk with the publication, the NASCAR driver spoke honestly about her health issues over the years. After years of wanting to look more feminine at a young age, she had a breast augmentation done in 2014. Not long after, she started to suffer from various symptoms.

In more recent years, the 40-year-old race car driver experienced side effects as a result of breast implant illness. But she didn’t know what the issue was until getting tests done, which pinpointed her implants as the problem. That’s when she decided to make a change.

“I feel really good. I started feeling better within hours after surgery,” Patrick explained to Fox News. “But really, at the end of the day, I felt such a pull to share my experience because I learned so many other women’s stories about it. It gave me so much clarity about my implants being a very high culprit to all the issues that I was having.”

“So I felt like I needed to share my story, too,” she added. “And the fact that I have a good platform to do that and reach a big audience was more a positive than a negative… I was trying to hide those things for a long time. But I’m so grateful that I did share my experience. After hearing my story, some people may suspect they might be dealing with the same thing and not feel so alone.”

Danica Patrick Explains Why She Feels More Like Herself Now

As one of the few women to ever drive in the NASCAR Cup Series, Danica Patrick has been in the limelight for years. As a female in a male-dominated sport, she wanted to feel more feminine and thought breast implants could help her achieve that. However, the negatives to the surgery far outweighed any positives. In fact, she suffered from hair loss, weight gain, reduced energy levels, thyroid issues, and more. Plus, no matter what she did, she couldn’t get the symptoms to go away.

“None of it made sense to me,” Patrick shared of her symptoms. “It felt like nothing was working. Even when I look back at 2018, I remember thinking the words in my head, ‘Maybe it’s my hormones.’ The intuition was there, but I just wrote it off and pushed on for years.”

Now that Patrick has had her breast implants removed, she’s feeling like her old self again. The symptoms have subsided and she couldn’t be happier with her decision.

“I wanted to have what, in my mind, felt like an ideal body. Wanted to have it all at a young age,” Patrick admitted. “I thought, ‘Let’s just get it all when you’re young enough.’ In my mind, I thought I was going to be more ideal-looking. But getting them out felt more like freedom. I feel better about my body.”

“I feel like I look better. To be honest, I know that sounds crazy, but it’s true,” she continued. “I’m glad they’re out. I feel more like myself. I can give people hugs and not have these implants in the way. I’m excited to have it all be natural again.”