NASCAR’s Erik Jones Reflects on Last Lap Loss at Talladega: ‘Thought Today Might Be the Day’

After the wild final lap at Talladega Sunday, all driver Erik Jones could do was apologize to his team for letting one of the premier NASCAR races slip away on turn four. Jones, who led 25 laps of the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, drove a courageous final few laps; but ultimately couldn’t fend off an aggressive outside maneuver from the No. 5 of Kyle Larson that opened the door on the low side for Ross Chastain to steal an uncontested victory.

“I just got too far out there,” Jones radioed his Petty GMS Motorsports team after crossing the finish line sixth. “Sorry.”

Heading to the tri-oval on the final lap, Jones led both Larson and Kurt Busch, but Jones had gotten too far ahead and was driving loose on every corner. The single-file pack behind him gained too much momentum late as they closed on the No. 43 Chevrolet.

With Jones, Larson, and Busch all trying to avoid major wrecks on the high side, Chastain zipped through the bottom untouched.

“I tried to defend and … I kind of opened the door for (Chastain) and he cruised by,” Jones said. “You just get only so much of a picture in the car, in the seat, and I was trying to do what I thought I needed to do to win the race. Unfortunately, there were other circumstances, which is Talladega.”

After his Talladega finish, Erik Jones sits 17th in overall NASCAR season standings, one spot out of playoff contention at the moment

In his post-race interview, Jones outlined some details he wishes he could have done differently.

“Defending (Larson), probably would have stayed on the bottom,” Jones said. “I didn’t realize the bottom was coming with that much momentum. Rick (Carelli) was probably telling me, my spotter, (but) I was in my own world.

“You’re trying to do what you can see, and you’re also trying to listen to him. Obviously, if I would have known that the bottom had that much steam, would have probably stuck with it. … It’s frustrating. You work that hard for 500 miles and it comes down the last few thousand feet. It’s tough.”

The top 10 finish certainly helps Jones and his U.S. Air Force team, who are fighting for a playoff spot, in points standings. But with victory so close at hand, the final outcome feels more like a disappointment than a productive day at the track.

“It’s good in the sense that we needed a good run,” Jones said of the finish. “We needed a good run. We’ve struggled the last three races … In the other sense, it was frustrating.

“I thought today might be the day. All day long we were fast, had speed. Especially being up front at the end there, I knew we had a shot. But just couldn’t quite close it out.”