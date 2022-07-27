NASCAR’s Kurt Busch Provides Health Update Entering Indy Race Weekend

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch announced Wednesday that he has not been cleared to race in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday.

Busch wasn’t given the clearance from NASCAR’s medical team, still recovering from his single-car crash during qualifying for last week’s race at Pocono Raceway. Kurt Busch missed the race after experiencing concussion-like symptoms. He’ll now miss out on this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

“I’m thankful to 23XI and my sponsors for supporting me and also putting my health first, and to Ty [Gibbs] for stepping in to race the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD,” Busch wrote in a statement. “I am proud of his debut and know he will represent the 45 well again this weekend.”

Ty Gibbs has Another Shot to Impress This Weekend at Indianapolis with Kurt Busch Sidelined

Gibbs, as he did at Pocono, will once again be behind the wheel of the No. 45 car. The 19-year-old Xfinity Series standings leader made his Cup Series debut in place of Kurt Busch, finishing 18th.

“It was a learning day, I felt like I learned a lot. I’m very thankful,” Gibbs said after the race. “It was close to almost a top-15 [finish]. It was fun racing with Brad. Never thought I’d race with these guys. Just cool being next to him on the track. So, to 10-year-old Ty, that means a lot. I don’t think I would ever expect that.”

Gibbs, a member of Joe Gibbs Racing, will get another shot to audition for a Cup Series ride in the future.

“I’m happy to help out 23XI Racing this week at Indianapolis, but again our thoughts are with Kurt and getting him healthy,” Gibbs wrote in a statement Wednesday. “He’s a good guy, and we all want him back soon. I like road course racing, and I think we’ll have a solid Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD this week.

“I think the goals are the same as last week — just to complete the race and learn all we can.”

Kurt Busch remains locked into the playoffs, having won the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 15. He currently sits 12th in the standings.

This story is developing. Check back with Outsider for updates.