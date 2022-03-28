NASCAR’s Kurt Busch Wants to Help Veterans With Sweepstakes

Toyota driver Kurt Busch recently partnered with mortgage lender Embrace Home Loans to launch sweepstakes for veterans. The “Hero’s Ride Home” sweepstakes will encourage military members, veterans, and spouses of veterans to enter for a chance to win $25,000. The winners can use the money towards housing expenses like mortgage payments, maintenance costs, or other general expenses.

Embrace will announce the results in June, and the grand-prize winner will get to meet Busch to accept the money. Weekly drawings for prizes donated by Busch and his 23XI Racing team begin on April 8.

Busch became involved earlier this month when Embrace became a part of the official partner lineup at 23XI Racing. The 23XI Racing cars of Busch and teammate Bubba Wallace will feature prominent Embrace branding during select races this year. Embrace will also be featured on racing suits throughout the company, as well as other team equipment where applicable.

“I’m proud to support Embrace’s ‘Hero’s Ride Home’ Sweepstakes,” Kurt Busch said of his partnership with the veterans’ community. “I’m constantly inspired by our military veterans and service members and the sacrifices they’ve made for our country. This is another great opportunity to give back to our heroes and help them reintegrate into civilian life. I can’t wait to announce the grand prize winner of this very special event.”

Embrace is a longtime supporter of military initiatives according to their website. The company specializes in VA loans and home financing options for veterans and their families.

“We are delighted to create the ‘Hero’s Ride Home’ Sweepstakes to give back to those who serve,” said Buddy Hardiman, Embrace’s senior vice president of sales. “We’re also very excited to work with Kurt Busch, who is dedicated to helping military members and veterans.”

Kurt Busch is certainly helping veterans off the track, but his teammate could use some veteran leadership on the track

Corporate partnerships may not be an issue for the 23XI Racing team of late; but internally, criticism is beginning to heat up around their star driver Bubba Wallace.

Wallace is in his fifth season as a full-time driver and his second season as the driver of the #23 Toyota for the Joe Gibbs Racing-affiliated team. The team began operating last year under Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan. This year, the team managed to lure superstar driver Kurt Busch to step in as Wallace’s teammate, but the transition has some critics wondering if Wallace can keep pace.

Wallace currently sits in 18th place in the standings, out of a playoff spot, with just one finish higher than 13th. His average finish of 16.2 ranks 13th among all drivers and fourth among the six Toyota drivers. Busch, on the other hand, has only one finish lower than 13th; and his three top 10 finishes match Wallace’s entire first season numbers with 23XI Racing.

Wallace has established himself as a superspeedway prodigy, but until he can become a more well-rounded driver and compete across all of NASCAR’s types of tracks, the comparisons and criticisms will continue to mount.