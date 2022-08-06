NASCAR’s Kyle Busch Describes Being Inside Mall of America During Shooting

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch was back behind the wheel of his No. 18 car at Michigan International Speedway Saturday, just days after he and his family were part of a dangerous situation.

Busch, his wife and two kids were at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, Thursday, when gunshots were fired inside the building. Busch and his seven-year-old son, Brexton, were getting ready to board a ride. His wife, Samantha, meanwhile, was with the couple’s infant daughter.

Kyle Busch describes getting out of the Mall of America when there was an active shooter Thursday and how he feels after that knowing he makes his living being amid crowds: pic.twitter.com/hXpKTgIvdk — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 6, 2022

“There was definitely a sense of danger, a huge sense,” Busch told reporters, via Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. “Samantha called me and we had no idea. Brexton and I were actually in line for a ride, we were next to go on that ride. She called me and I answered and we skipped right through going on the ride and went straight back out the exit.

“We just stayed on the phone together because she told me, she goes ‘there’s an active shooter, shots have been fired. At that point, active shooter or somebody shooting at another person, whatever, you don’t know.”

Kyle Busch and His Family Were Uninjured In the Incident

Kyle Busch and his family, as well as everyone shopping at the largest mall in the country, escaped without injury. Bloomington Police Chief Booker T. Hodges said in a press conference that the incident stemmed from a disagreement between two parties inside the Nike store.

“After reviewing video, we observed two groups get into some type of altercation at the cash register in the Nike store,” Hodges said, via TMZ. “One of the groups left after the altercation. But instead of walking away, they decided to demonstrate a complete lack of respect for human life. They decided to fire multiple rounds into a store with people.”

Kyle Busch said he was fortunately able to find an exit near where he parked. He then picked up his wife near where she had exited the mall. Samantha recalled the experience in an Instagram post Friday.

“It’s a lot to process as an adult but really hard as a parent to explain to your child what happened yesterday,” she wrote. “Why it happened, what to do in a situation like that, what to do if it was another type of situation. How much do you cover without making it worse for them?

“Squeezing the family a little tighter today.”

Kyle Busch will look to put the situation in the rearview mirror Sunday in the FireKeepers Casino 400. Busch will start third, looking for his second victory of the season.