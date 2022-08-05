NASCAR’s Kyle Busch, Family Safely Escape Shooting at Mall of America

While spending Thursday afternoon at Minnesota’s famous Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch and his family escaped safely after gunshots were fired in the building. Thankfully, no one was injured during the ordeal. Still, what a scary experience for Kyle, his wife Samantha and his son Brexton.

Samantha posted Instagram stories from Mall of America throughout the day. Around 5 p.m. CT, she typed a message that confirmed the family’s safety: “If you are seeing the news about the @mallofamerica we got out and are safe. Praying others inside are too.”

Bloomington, Minnesota, police tweeted updates on the situation as it unfolded. At 4:51 p.m. CT, they were “currently working on an active incident” and at 5:39 p.m. CT, they had “secured the scene.”

We have secured the scene at the Mall of America and can confirm that shots were fired. This is an isolated incident. The suspect fled the MOA on foot and officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses. At this time we have not located a victim. — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) August 4, 2022

Later on, police chief Booker Hodges addressed the situation – that Kyle Busch and everyone escaped unharmed – in a press conference.

“After reviewing video, we observed two groups get into some type of altercation at the cash register in the Nike store,” Hodges said, via TMZ. “One of the groups left after the altercation. But instead of walking away, they decided to demonstrate a complete lack of respect for human life. They decided to fire multiple rounds into a store with people.”

Kyle Busch’s Son, Brexton, Continuing Family’s Racing Tradition

Kyle Busch and his family were in the area because seven-year-old Brexton had raced in an Outlaw Kart event in nearby Menomonie, Wisconsin. Thunder Hill Speedway is about 80 minutes east of Mall of America. Brexton won the race and shared a picture from “victory lane” on Instagram.

Kyle will look to claim a checkered flag for himself in this weekend’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. He is the odds-on favorite at 6-1, which knots him with Chase Elliott. His brother – Kurt – will, unfortunately, miss his third-straight race while dealing with the after-effects of a concussion.