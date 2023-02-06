NASCAR’s Kyle Busch Releases Statement After Reports of His Arrest in Mexico Surface

After reports surfaced that Kyle Busch had been detained while trying to get into Mexico in late January, the NASCAR driver has released a statement. Busch was going on vacation with his wife Samantha. While going through customs, his handgun was found in his baggage, which he had accidentally left in the bag before leaving home.

Once the gun was discovered, as the couple left Mexico, Kyle Busch was detained. He was processed and went through all of the proper channels. After working with authorities, Busch went back home to North Carolina without further incident.

Busch says he accepted the penalties and is moving past this situation.

“In late January Samantha and I enjoyed a several day vacation in Mexico. When departing the country, my handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport. I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.

“Discovery of the handgun led to my detainment while the situation was resolved. I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico. When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina.

“I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed.”

Sounds like a scary situation that has thankfully been resolved.

Kyle Busch Starts the Season Strong

Other than this unfortunate news, the beginning of the 2023 NASCAR season is going well for Kyle Busch. The newest driver for Richard Childress Racing looked great at the Busch Light Clash as he finished third.

It wasn’t just how he finished that mattered. Busch drove strong with his teammate Austin Dillon as well. Dillon was able to finish just ahead of Busch in second place as Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag.

All things considered, 2023 is looking good for Kyle Busch. Let’s just hope he doesn’t run into any more trouble like the handgun incident. We need him in that No. 8 Chevy Camaro week in and week out.

We will see if his good fortunes continue on the race track as we get closer to Daytona.