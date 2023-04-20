NASCAR’s Purses for Xfinity, Cup Series Races at Talladega Revealed

This weekend, there is a lot of money up for grabs at Talladega. The NASCAR purse has been revealed for all bonuses and place finishes. With this being a superspeedway, smaller teams will be looking to land top-10 spots to boost their earnings and give their season an extra boost.

Each week there are millions of dollars up for grabs. That includes payouts, finishing positions, charter payments, and more. In other words, a lot of money will be handed out at Talladega for many reasons.

Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports broke down the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series purses. Lots of cash out there.

Purses for Talladega weekend, includes all payouts, all positions, including charter payouts to teams on per-race basis and for past three years performance of the car, plus contributions to year-end points fund, etc.:



Cup: $7,857,314



Xfinity: $1,438,641 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 19, 2023

While the payouts don’t look as great whenever it is all broken down to the driver, crews, and more – it is still how they make their money. Talladega can make you a legend. Winning this race isn’t as iconic as a Daytona 500 win, but it is one of the great events in stock car racing.

There are a few drivers that should be on your radar heading into the weekend. With a full field back again, since Chase Elliott made his return, Talladega is going to be at full strength in the Cup Series. Meanwhile, four Xfinity Series drivers will have some extra cash to race for.

NASCAR Purse Expands With Dash 4 Cash

One thing that makes the Xfinity Series so fun, is the Dash 4 Cash. Not only do we get to see the future stars of the Cup Series in action, but we also get to see them lay it all out on the line. Since Talladega is a Dash 4 Cash event, Cup Series drivers will not be able to compete.

The NASCAR purse in the Xfinity Series includes a $100,000 bonus for one of four drivers. Josh Berry, John Hunter Nemechek, Sammy Smith, and Cole Custer will be battling for the big bonus at Talladega. Those are four very talented drivers with 20 total wins in the Xfinity Series combined.

Looking at that group, you have two drivers with Cup Series experience in Berry and Custer. Custer won a race in the Cup Series at Kentucky a few years ago.

Another big NASCAR purse is up for grabs. We will see who ends up on top and picks up the win in these races. But keep your eye on the DDash 4 Cash drivers as they battle it out for a big bonus.