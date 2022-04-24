NASCAR’s Richard Childress Urges America to Stand With Ukraine: ‘Send All the Support We Can’

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its third month, NASCAR team owner Richard Childress is wanting the United States to do more.

And to do more, Childress is asking the country to support Ukraine with something other than money.

As his team readied for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Talladega, Childress appeared on the Sunday morning edition of Fox and Friends. Of course, he talked about Ukraine. He’s passionately supported the country with more than just words. Last month, AMMO, Inc. sent a million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine. Childress is on the board of directors.

On Sunday, Childress said: “We got a letter from the defense minister of Ukraine thanking us. And we were one of the first ones to jump out there. … AMMO, Inc., did, and to be able to do that and see — it’s just pitiful to see what’s going on today.

“All we can do now is pray for them and send all the support we can for them,” he said of Ukraine. “I’d love to see our government get behind and go do something. We really need it bad. I mean, they’re sending money. But man, we’ve got so much surplus military sitting around the country we could send right there.”

NASCAR owner Richard Childress wants the United States to do more to help Ukraine. Soldiers seen here Sunday are are on a T-72 tank in eastern Ukraine, (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. government recently approved sending another $800 million worth of assistance to Ukraine. And it’s more than just money. The Pentagon announced that it’s shipping 72 155-mm howitzers, 144,000 artillery rounds and 121 Phoenix Ghost unmanned aerial systems. The Pentagon also is sending vehicles to tow the howitzers. It’s the eighth time the United States has sent assistance.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the Air Force developed the Phoenix Ghost aerial systems to fit Ukrainian specifications. The aerial system is similar to the switchblade drones the U.S. sent to Ukraine last month. The equipment should be in the hands of the Ukrainian military by the end of the weekend.

In addition, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev, Sunday.

Last month, Childress said what’s happening in Ukraine is a “wake up call for America.”

“It’s why we have to have our Second Amendment.,” Childress told Fox News. “To see the people in Ukraine fighting… It’s terrible to see the lives that are being lost over there. And it’s just – we have to do all we can.

“And I felt with Ammo Inc. and myself,” Childress said. “We were doing the right thing.”

On Sunday, Richard Childress was thinking about Ukraine and the NASCAR race at Talladega. He had two drivers in the race — Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon.

Reddick came in second last Sunday at Bristol. He got bumped on the last lap, otherwise, Reddick would have enjoyed his first Cup series victory. His bad luck continued Sunday. Reddick lasted less than an hour on the track for the GEICO 500. His car suffered a mechanical issue with the timing belt. It couldn’t be repaired, so Reddick was the first car out of the race.