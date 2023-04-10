New Details Emerge in Cody Ware Arrest

On Monday it was reported that Cody Ware was arrested for felony assault. New details have emerged regarding the situation. The NASCAR driver was arrested in Iredell County, North Carolina. The 27-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor of assault on a female and a felony charge of assault by strangulation – inflict serious injury.

Not a lot of details were known at first outside of the arrest report. NASCAR issued an indefinite suspension of the driver immediately and it explained why he didn’t race this weekend at Bristol.

Now, thanks to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, we know more details. According to the incident report, Cody Ware committed the alleged assault on April 3. That would be a week ago, last Monday. The assault is listed as domestic violence as well as aggravated assault. He used “personal weapons” meaning hands, fists, and feet.

After posting a $3,000 bond, Ware was released from jail.

Police incident report on Cody Ware charges indicate alleged assault happened Mon night (April 3). It is classified as domestic violence & as an aggravated assault with aggravated injury with “personal weapons” of hands, fist and feet. His bond was $3K & he’s no longer in jail. https://t.co/73tbq6NlmM — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 10, 2023

In his absence this past weekend, Matt Crafton filled the No. 51 seat. That resulted in a DNF finish of P34. There has not been any indication on who will replace Cody Ware moving forward. The team is listed on the Martinsville entry sheet.

This afternoon, Rick Ware Racing released a statement regarding the arrest. It was the first comment from the team or the Ware family since the news came out.

Rick Ware Racing Releases Statement on Cody Ware

After some time and preparation, Rick Ware Racing released a statement. Cody Ware, a Cup Series driver since 2017, is the son of team owner Rick Ware. According to the statement, the team is aware of the charges. Before moving forward this weekend, they will figure out what their plans are.

“We are aware of the incident regarding Cody Ware and his indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition,” a statement from Rick Ware Racing said. “We understand NASCAR’s position on this matter and accept their decision. The matter is still under investigation and Cody is fully cooperating with the authorities, as due process takes its course. RWR is committed to continuing our multi-car efforts in the NASCAR Cup Series and is in the process of finalizing our plans for the No. 51 entry at Martinsville Speedway, and beyond. These plans will be announced in the coming days.”

So, that’s where we are right now. Cody Ware is suspended until further notice. Meanwhile, RWR is going to have to make it work without their full-time driver. In his last race, Ware finished P34 at Richmond.