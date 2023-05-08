New videos show lead-up to pit road fight between Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson at Kansas

Just in case you needed the up close and personal version of the Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson fight, there are two new videos. NASCAR seemed to come up with footage rather quickly. Now we have audio of the argument before as well as better angles of the incident.

NASCAR fights are something that drivers and fans talk about all the time. But it takes a special mixture of chaos to actually get a scrap going on pit road. Ross Chastain wasn’t looking for a fight. Noah Gragson brought one with him.

In the new videos, you can see Chastain try and get Noah to stop. The two are Chevy teammates and train together all the time. They know one another very well. Clearly, Chastain didn’t want this to happen, but when you get pushed, you have to stand up for yourself.

You can’t hear much in that video in terms of the conversation, but you can hear the punch connect. Ross Chastain landed one square on Gragson. He tried to get the rookie to stop but the guy just wouldn’t quit.

With how many rivalries and things that have been said by so many drivers, who else is going to challenge Ross? Brennan Poole said that someone needed to whoop his but. Well, Melon Man is 1-0 in the pits. Who’s next?

It will be very interesting to see how the other drivers react to this. Both drivers likely earned some respect from drivers and fans alike.

Video reveals harsh words Noah Gragson had for Ross Chastain

That was the first video NASCAR released of the incident. There was another one from Ross Chastain’s point of view as well. Noah comes up and says that Chastain “doored the f*** out of us,” and then asked, “What the f***’s your problem?”

That’s when Chastain decided to swing.

Hearing Noah ask Ross “What the f***’s your deal, dude?” after security separated them, I don’t think he expected to get hit, at all. For whatever reason, he thought Ross wasn’t going to swing, but he was proven wrong.

These two Chevy teammates are going to have to get along somehow. hey train together, see each other every day. Ross Chastain was pushed, and he definitely pushed back.

This race was won by Denny Hamlin, but that’s not really the main story. However NASCAR decides to respond to this will determine where it goes from here. Gragson doesn’t sound very satisfied with the result.

So, we might see more from Chastain and Gragson. I’m sure it won’t come from the Trackhouse driver, but he might have to end it again.