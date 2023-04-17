At Daytona, Noah Gragson unveiled his Wendy’s paint scheme. Now at Talladega, he’s got a fresh new look with the fast food chain. The NASCAR driver is bringing back the Wendy’s scheme but with a new twist just for Dega.

A lot of people are very serious about their Wendy’s. If you have ever had a friend that was addicted to the 4 for $4 then you know what I’m saying. This partnership has been going since 2020 back when Gragson was just an Xfinity Series driver.

Talladega is going to be a little BIGGER than we’re used to. The largest venue in NASCAR will look great with Noah Gragson in the “Biggie Bag” scheme. Check it out below for the first time ever.

While Noah Gragson tries to get his footing in the Cup Series, it helps to have great sponsors. The name of the game in stock car racing is sponsors and winning races. For some, which comes first is like the chicken and the egg.

Of course, Gragson was a proven winner in the Xfinity Series. He’s just taking time to adapt to this equipment, his new team, and more. All he should be worried about is improving week in and week out.

Noah Gragson Falling Behind in Rookie of the Year Race

While the Rookie of the Year doesn’t always turn into a championship driver, it is a good indicator of a few things. Unfortunately for Noah Gragson this year, he is falling behind. Ty Gibbs is the only other rookie in the field. The two have made it no secret they don’t like one another.

Given their bad blood, I’m sure it feels worse for Gragson to see the ROY race slip away from him so early on. To put it in perspective, Gragson has a season-best finish of P12 from Atlanta and just one more top-20 finish besides that. Ty Gibbs just had his top-10 streak broken at Martinsville after four straight races in the top group.

In other words, it is a tale of two drivers. While the long-term implications of this aren’t going to be all that important, it could give Gibbs a mental edge in the future.

Given how talented Noah Gragson is, I have a feeling he is going to find his groove in the Cup Series soon enough. It is just so hard to compete in the sport’s top series.